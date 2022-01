A file photo of an Ottawa police vehicle at a collision in September 2021. Its homicide unit is investigating a death early Jan. 3, 2022. (CBC - image credit)

Ottawa police say one person is in custody as its homicide unit investigates a man's body found at an apartment on Russell Road early Monday morning.

Officers made the discovery around 1:15 a.m. near St. Laurent Boulevard, a police inspector wrote in a tweet.

No names have been released.

