Homicide unit investigating death of two people found in vehicle in Brampton, Ont.

BRAMPTON, Ont. — Police say they're investigating the deaths of two people found injured in a vehicle in Brampton, Ont., early this morning.

Peel Regional Police say they were called to the area of Red Castle and Kershaw streets shortly after 2 a.m.

They say a male and female were found with "obvious signs of trauma" and were pronounced dead at the scene.

The pair's ages and names have not been released.

Police say the homicide unit has taken over the investigation.

A heavy police presence remains in the area.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 20, 2022.

The Canadian Press