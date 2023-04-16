Homicide unit investigating 2 deaths in Spruce Cliff

Police said officers were called to the Spruce Cliff neighbourhood on a report of a medical collapse. (David Bell/CBC - image credit)

An investigation is underway after two people died Saturday evening in southwest Calgary in an incident police say was witnessed by many people.

While what led to the deaths is yet unknown, police said that officers responded shortly after 7 p.m. to a medical collapse on the 100 block of Spruce Place S.W. The area is directly west of the Shaganappi Point Golf Course and has several high-rise condominium towers.

Upon arrival, officers found a person dead at the scene. While emergency crews were assessing the area, they found a second body.





In a statement, police said that "many members of the public" witnessed the incident. While they asked people to come forward with information, they also noted that support is available for anyone who might have been traumatized by what they saw.

The homicide unit is investigating and more details will be available following an autopsies for the two dead individuals on Monday.

Police added that there is no risk to the public following the incident and