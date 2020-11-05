Homicide under investigation in University City office park. Male was shot, CMPD says

A male was found fatally late Wednesday in a University City office park in north Charlotte, according to a release from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

The name and age of the victim have not been released.

Investigators say the victim was discovered just before 7:30 p.m. near the 300 block of McCullough Drive. That is adjacent to the University City Executive Park, just southwest of the UNC Charlotte campus on N. Tryon Street.

Officers reported finding a male with a gunshot wound. “The victim was pronounced deceased on the scene by MEDIC,” the release said.

It counts as Charlotte’s 102 homicide of the year, according to the Observer’s news partner WBTV.

Investigators are seeking tips in the case via Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com.

For additional information about this case, please refer to the report: 20201104-1923-01.