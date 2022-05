COQUITLAM, B.C. — Police say one man has died following a stabbing in Coquitlam on Sunday.

The RCMP says in a statement that officers responded to a report of a stabbing around 12:40 a.m.

It says the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say one person has been arrested and the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team will assist with the investigation.

The Canadian Press