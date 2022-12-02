Homicide suspect, girlfriend arrested after Northern California pursuit ends in crash

A homicide suspect and his girlfriend were arrested Thursday in Northern California following a pursuit during which the suspect attempted to draw a gun on deputies after his girlfriend rammed two police vehicles, authorities said.

Detectives with the Oroville Police Department identified the suspect in a deadly Nov. 22 stabbing near Oro Dam Boulevard and Olive Highway as Daniel Shamblin, 39, of Oroville. The Police Department obtained a warrant for Shamblin’s arrest the following day, according to the Butte County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s detectives on Thursday attempted a traffic enforcement stop on a vehicle driven by Shamblin’s girlfriend, identified as 27-year-old Kayla Spoon, also of Oroville, the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

“During the attempted traffic stop, detectives realized Shamblin was also in the vehicle,” sheriff’s officials wrote. “Spoon immediately accelerated her vehicle, rammed an unmarked police vehicle, and almost hit a detective with her vehicle.”

Detectives initiated a pursuit through the Oroville area, during which Spoon allegedly rammed another unmarked law enforcement vehicle, according to the news release.

The chase ended when Spoon’s vehicle crashed into a ditch on Mt. Ida Road, authorities said.

Shamblin began to exit the vehicle after the crash and, when approached by detectives, “attempted to draw a firearm that was concealed on his person,” the Sheriff’s Office wrote.

Shamblin fought with detectives for “several minutes,” attempting during the fight to draw a second firearm as well as a knife concealed on his person, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives were ultimately able to arrest Shamblin and Spoon.

Shamblin was booked Thursday evening into the Butte County Jail on charges of murder, resisting arrest and multiple counts related to firearms possession, jail records show.

Spoon was booked early Friday morning on charges of hit-and-run, evasion and two counts of being an accessory to a crime.

The investigation into the Nov. 22 stabbing remains under investigation, the Sheriff’s Office said.