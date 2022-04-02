Homicide investigators probe death of 48-year-old shot in Surrey home

·1 min read
Emergency response vehicles park at the scene of a shooting inside a home in Surrey&#39;s Whalley area on Friday, April 1, 2022, near 97 Avenue and 126 Street. (Shane MacKichan - image credit)
Emergency response vehicles park at the scene of a shooting inside a home in Surrey's Whalley area on Friday, April 1, 2022, near 97 Avenue and 126 Street. (Shane MacKichan - image credit)

Surrey RCMP say a man shot in a Surrey, B.C. home has died in hospital from his injuries.

A spokesperson said the 48-year-old man was found wounded in a Whalley area residence Friday afternoon and received medical help.

"The victim was transported to hospital, and despite life-saving efforts he did not survive," said Surrey RCMP spokesperson Sgt. Andrea McKinney in a statement Friday night.

The shooting happened sometime before 2:30 p.m. PT, when police arrived at the scene near 97 Avenue and 126 Street.

The victim's subsequent death turned the shooting into a homicide investigation, and Surrey RCMP handed over the probe to B.C.'s Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT).

The investigators could not be immediately reached for comment on any details of the incident, but IHIT asked anyone with information about the crime to contact them.

