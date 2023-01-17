Homicide detectives investigating shooting at northwest Fort Worth house, police say
A person was shot on Monday afternoon at a house in northwest Fort Worth, police said.
From the house in the 3300 block of Ray Simon Drive, the person was reported shot about 4:45 p.m.
Fort Worth police did nit immediately release other information about the shooting, including the age, sex and condition of the person, and a MedStar spokesperson declined to release information.
Homicide Unit detectives were investigating the matter.