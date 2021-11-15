Homicide detectives investigating shooting that left man dead in far north Fort Worth

A man was killed Monday afternoon in a shooting in a far north Fort Worth neighborhood, authorities said.

Homicide detectives are investigating, but Fort Worth police have released few details on the shooting and they have not commented on a motive.

The name of the man who died has not been released by authorities.

Fort Worth police responded to a shooting call at about 12:15 p.m. in the 8500 block of Ranch Hand Trail.

A caller stated that someone had been shot, and there was a man laying on the ground, according to a police call log.

The shooting occurred near Laster Park and south of U.S. 287.