Hometown Hockey coming to North Van after COVID-19 2020 cancellation

Our very own Rogers Hometown Hockey is just a few short weeks away, as the City of North Vancouver announced Tuesday (March 15) the popular national event has chosen the North Shore to be its last stop for the 2022 season.

Taking place in Lower Lonsdale and the Shipyards District, the family-friendly hockey celebration will be held from April 23 to 25, and will feature a weekend of live entertainment, NHL alumni appearances and hockey-themed activities.

An outdoor viewing party of a live NHL game between the Philadelphia Flyers and Chicago Blackhawks hosted by Sportsnet’s hosts Ron MacLean and Tara Slone is set to be the highlight of the weekend.

“After two years of postponed plans, I think everyone will agree it’s exciting to see the return of community events,” Mayor Linda Buchanan said. “Sports and recreation have long been a part of our community identity. The city is pleased to welcome Rogers Hometown Hockey to the Shipyards as it will create a lively, vibrant, and fun space for people of all ages, showcase our community to the nation, and generate new economic opportunities for our local businesses.”

Initially supposed to happen in the spring of 2020, Hometown Hockey was cancelled due to concerns over the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

More information about the upcoming festival can be found at the City of North Vancouver’s website and Rogers Hometown Hockey website.

Charlie Carey, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, North Shore News