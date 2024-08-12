Hometown Gamecock Alex Herrera is wrapping up college career. Is a big role coming?

If it seems like Alex Herrera has been in the mix for the South Carolina kickoff specialist and place-kicking jobs for a number of years, it’s because he has. The former Spring Valley standout has been a member of the Gamecocks program since 2019 during the Will Muschamp era.

The hope of Herrera and those close to him is that the time has finally come for him to shine, in whatever role that might be in 2024. That fact it could come in his hometown would make it extra special.

“I’m from Columbia and have grown up coming to games since I was little,” Herrera said. “I’ve always wanted to come to South Carolina and then I had the opportunity to play football here, so that is a bonus. I love this place and it’s really a dream to be a part of this program.

“I just need to stay consistent. Don’t think about it too much and just go out and treat every kick the same and hopefully that will lead to me being the guy this season.”

Herrera has seen limited action since he arrived on campus last decade. He redshirted in 2019 and was a reserve in 2020 but never saw any game action. He kicked off for four games in 2021 — ECU, Troy, Vanderbilt and Texas A&M. In 2022, he was 3 for 3 on extra points and kicked off three times. He had one opportunity last season on an extra point against Furman and was good on his try.

After graduating with a degree in sport and entertainment management, he wanted — no pun intended — to put his best foot forward and give it another go with football.

Athletes who were around when COVID-19 began were granted an extra year of eligibility by the NCAA and Herrera fell into that category. He is pursuing his master’s degree, and giving football one last go only made sense.

His former high school coach at Spring Valley, Robin Bacon, isn’t surprised.

“Alex is a warrior and not a quitter,” Bacon said. “He’s going to do whatever it takes to be successful. He has an unbelievable work ethic and is the type of guy that his teammates will be pulling for him to be successful. He’s going to accept any role he has on the team, but I know he wants to be the guy this season.”

The place-kicking job is wide open after incumbent Mitch Jeter entered the transfer portal and landed at Notre Dame. Herrera was awarded a scholarship in December, but that does not guarantee him anything. He’s battling William Joyce and Mason Love for place-kicking duties.

Things got off to a shaky start when Herrera missed over half of spring drills with a heel injury. But he’s fully recovered and feels like he’s in the best position of his career.

New special teams coach Joe DeCamillis has liked what he’s seen from the right-footed kicker.

“The bad thing for him is he had that heel injury during the spring and that set him back, but he’s come back very strong this summer,” DeCamillis said. “He’s done a good job as far as a technical position first. His technique is really solid. We will have to see how the summer and preseason camp goes as far as how he handles the pressure kicks. How does he do simple things? He’s put himself in a good position.”