Homestead football looking to capitalize on historic season with loaded roster returning

It was a bittersweet feeling for Homestead quarterback Joshua Townsend when he walked off the field at DRV PNK Stadium last December.

Although he had just played a major part in the Broncos enjoying their best season in school history, its culmination was a tough loss to national powerhouse St. Thomas Aquinas in the Class 3M final.

Even before Townsend was finished removing his helmet, jersey and shoulder pads, he made it clear this would not be the end for the Broncos.

“It’s going to get better and we’re going to elevate,” Townsend said that night.

Monday felt like the first day of school for a lot of teams as team practices began for high school football teams statewide.

But for Townsend and his Homestead teammates, it was the start of what could be its next great chapter.

Townsend and several other players from the Broncos’ state finalist squad are running it back this season in the hopes of bringing home the school’s first football state title.

“We’re very excited about what’s to come,” said Homestead coach Ron Thornton, who is entering his first season as the Broncos’ head coach, said earlier this offseason. “It’s been refreshing to see. The historic season is something we definitely want to capitalize on.”

Thornton, a former linebacker at Southern Miss and assistant coach in recent years, took over this season after former coach Philip Simpson accepted a coaching position at the University of Nebraska.

Under Simpson, the Broncos have gradually ascended through the ranks in recent years, advancing to the regional semifinals in 2020, the regional finals in 2021 and the state final a season ago.

Townsend, the Miami Herald’s Class 4M-3M Offensive Player of the Year in 2022, is back after a stellar junior season in which he threw for over 2,038 yards and 23 touchdown passes while rushing for six more. He returns an experienced core that includes running back Isaac Brown, linebacker Eduardo Nunez, offensive guard Jameel Carter, safety Sir Robertgeau and receiver Cortez Mills.

Homestead wide receiver Cortez Mills (12) attempts to catch a pass in the end zone as St. Thomas Aquinas Kimari Robinson (5) defends during the 2022 FHSAA State Championships-Class 3M at DRV PNK Stadium in Ft. Lauderdale on Thursday, December 15, 2022. Pass interference was called on Robinson in the second quarter.

Homestead has also been able to add depth this offseason on both offense and defense, which it hopes will help it contend with teams like Aquinas and others that often own a substantial size advantage up front.

These include offensive lineman Michael Dean and defensive end Jalen Saintil.

Townsend also figures to have even more weapons on offense with the addition of several transfer receivers including Darriel Harper (Columbus) and James Randle (Daytona Beach Mainland).

“The carryover from that has been amazing in the weight room since February and outside,” Thornton said. “It’s been led by those seniors and that’s made it rather easy for me as the (new) head coach stepping into this role.”

STORYLINES TO WATCH

▪ Drive for five: Since the state went to a playoff format to decide its champions in 1963, no school has won five consecutive state titles.

St. Thomas Aquinas and Miami Central - the programs with the most state titles in Broward and Dade counties respectively - each head into the season aiming to become the first to do so.

Both squads are once again among the nation’s elite with Miami Central ranked No. 5 overall by MaxPreps and St. Thomas ranked ninth.

Aquinas enters the season looking for its state-best 15th state crown overall and riding a 27-game winning streak. Central has won 26 in a row and is trying to become Miami-Dade’s first 10-time state champion in the playoff era.

Both teams will be tested immediately as the Rockets will travel to Las Vegas to face second-ranked Bishop Gorman on Sept. 1. The Gaels handed Central their last defeat on Sept. 4, 2021.

Aquinas will host third-ranked St. John Bosco from California on Aug. 25 as part of the second annual Broward Football Showcase.

▪ Breaking records: Chaminade-Madonna is also poised to make history this season. The Lions are looking to become the first school to reach eight consecutive state championship games. Chaminade, which is seeking its third state title in a row and sixth in the past seven years, have won seven in a row and take on a daunting schedule that begins with a clash against sixth-ranked St. Frances Academy (Md.) in the Broward Showcase on Aug. 25.

▪ First repeat? After breaking through in recent years, winning state titles in 2019 and last season, Columbus is aiming to win back-to-back titles for the first time in program history. The Explorers enter the season ranked 23rd nationally by MaxPreps and the favorites in Class 4M.

Columbus Explorers Agyeman Addae (32) celebrates after his team defeated the Apopka Blue Darters during their 2022 FHSAA State Championships-Class 4M football game on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

▪ Challenging for the crown: With over 20 transfers this offseason, Miami Norland is looking to elevate its status in Class 2M and try to upend Central at the top of the class. The Vikings have not won a state title since 2011 and will have to deal with another loaded bracket that includes nationally-ranked American Heritage, Cardinal Gibbons, Miami Booker T. Washington and Miami Northwestern.

▪ Keep an eye on: Teams like Western, which has reloaded even after losing key players like quarterback Collin Hurst. Monarch figures to be a contender in Region 3-4M led by returning quarterback A.J. Hairston. Miramar and Blanche Ely also figure to contend once again in Class 3M.

▪ New faces in new places: In addition to Homestead, several teams will enter the season with new coaches. Among the notables are Northwestern with alum Michaelee Harris, Cooper City with Art Taylor, Coral Glades with Rocco Casullo, Deerfield Beach with Cameron Thomas, Dillard with Demetris Mincey, Somerset Silver Palms with Matt Dixon.