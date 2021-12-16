Homestead Air Reserve Base evacuated Wednesday night

Carli Teproff, David Goodhue
The Homestead Air Reserve Base was evacuated Wednesday night because of “an ongoing incident,” the base said in a social media post.

Tyler Grimes, the Public Affairs Chief for the base, said no other information was immediately available.

“We are asking folks to avoid the area,” he added.

The evacuation of base personnel was “out of an abundance of caution,” according to the post.

People are asked to avoid the area of Southwest 137th Ave to Waterstone Boulevard from Southwest 288th Street to 312 Street. Residents in the area are advised to stay in their homes.

Miami-Dade police and Homestead police are assisting.

At around 8:30 p.m., an officer in a Miami-Dade police cruiser was blocking traffic along Southwest 127th Avenue just south of Homestead Air Reserve Park.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

