HOMESHAPE Inspections Celebrates Success In First Six Months of Operation

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 13, 2022 / According to a survey conducted by Porch, 88% of homebuyers used an inspector in their most recent purchasing process. This number comes as no surprise. Older homes specifically have become a more appealing choice, especially for first time buyers, either because of their price, their general aesthetic, or because the prospective buyer sees the home as a prime DIY opportunity. However, because most of those buyers end up paying for the inspection themselves, they want to go with a reliable business that will not only see the job through but will walk them through the process.

This is where HOMESHAPE Inspections has stepped in. Though the company launched in August 2021, HOMESHAPE Inspections received over 50 five-star reviews from customers within its first six months of operation and has performed over 350 home inspections. The company was founded by owner Howard Burch, a fully insured inspector with over ten years of experience within the construction industry. Part of HOMESHAPE Inspections' growing success has been due to the fact that the company currently works seven days a week, creating greater availability for clients to better meet their needs.

Another factor is HOMESHAPE Inspections' emphasis on building positive customer relationships. The company believes that there is a distinct lack of customer service within the industry. To fill in that gap, HOMESHAPE Inspections has made a dedicated effort to provide their clients with personalized care and attention while also tending to the work that needs to be done, all in a swift and professional manner.

Some of the services that customers can expect from HOMESHAPE Inspections includes a 4-Point Inspection service, which targets the four major home systems-HVAC, roofing, electrical system, and plumbing-and lets insurance companies want to know if an older home has been well-maintained and that the systems are in good working order; Wind Mitigation, which are visual examinations of a client's roof and its construction to ensure the roof's ability to endure strong winds and water intrusion; and, of course, the company's signature Home Inspection service .

Though the company answers any questions clients may have on an individual basis, HOMESHAPE Inspections also shares its knowledge with its broader client base by providing homeowner resources and by making public the Standards of Practice that the company abides by. This helps provide an air of transparency to what they do as well as promoting responsible home ownership.

As of June 2022, Burch has extended out his reach within the home inspector industry and has founded the InterNACHI Orlando chapter . The new chapter is meant to serve as a resource for home inspectors in the Central Florida area, provide networking and educational opportunities, and support industry growth overall. The date of the chapter's inaugural event has yet to be announced, but it will be finalized on InterNACHI's event calendar.

HOMESHAPE Inspections is a small, Florida-grown business, but in the future, the company hopes to gain the traction and influence to give back to the veteran community by donating some of its profits to a number of charities geared towards veterans. As the business expands, HOMESHAPE Inspections one day hopes to provide employment opportunities to veterans as they transition into civilian life.

To learn more about how HOMESHAPE Inspections is servicing the greater Orlando area, please visit https://www.homeshapeinspections.com/ , or contact:

Howard Burch (CPI)®

+1-407-437-5805

info@homeshapeinspections.com

