What Homes Will Be Worth in These 50 Notable ZIP Codes by the End of 2023

Deciding where you want to live is shaped by many factors -- job, climate, school district, amenities, etc. -- but for some people, knowing that home values will rise in the area is the most important. With the U.S. housing market undergoing a rollercoaster of prices in the past year, GOBankingRates wanted to get a read on home values in some of the biggest cities by the end of 2023.

To do this, GOBankingRates looked at 50 of the most populous ZIP codes -- many of which are in California and Texas -- sourced from Zillow's February 2023 data. We pulled key data such as the February 2023 home value for each area, the projected home value growth or decline rate for the year between February 2023 and 2024, and the cash and percentage difference between current and projected future home values. Scroll through to see how your ZIP code stacks up.

1. Brownsville, Texas 78521

February 2023 home value : $124,933

1-year projected home value change (%) : 2.40%

February 2024 projected home value:$127,931

Brownsville is located in Cameron County, Texas. The difference between February 2023's home value and February 2024's projected home value is not significant -- a slight increase of $2,998 -- but it ranks as the best projected value change on this list based on percentage.

2. Suwanee, Georgia 30024

February 2023 home value : $550,653

1-year projected home value change (%) : 1.50%

February 2024 projected home value: $558,913

Suwanee is located in Gwinnett County, Georgia. The difference between February 2023 and February 2024's home values is a sizable $8,260, the most significant increase based on actual dollar amount on this list.

3. Charlotte, North Carolina 28269

February 2023 home value : $350,374

1-year projected home value change (%) : 1.50%

February 2024 projected home value: $355,630

Charlotte is located in Mecklenburg County, North Carolina. The difference between February 2023 and February 2024's home values is a 1.50% increase of $5,256.

4. Pembroke Pines, Florida 33024

February 2023 home value : $445,177

1-year projected home value change (%) : 1.40%

February 2024 projected home value: $451,410

Pembroke Pines is located in Broward County, Florida. The difference between February 2023 and February 2024's home values is an increase of $6,232.

5. Albuquerque, New Mexico 87121

February 2023 home value : $247,372

1-year projected home value change (%) : 1.40%

February 2024 projected home value: $250,835

Albuquerque is located in Bernalillo County, New Mexico. The difference between February 2023 and February 2024's home values is an increase of $3,463

6. El Paso, Texas 79936

February 2023 home value : $192,563

1-year projected home value change (%) : 1.20%

February 2024 projected home value: $194,874

El Paso is located in El Paso County, Texas. The difference between February 2023 and February 2024's home values is an increase of $2,311.

7. Nashville, Tennessee 37013

February 2023 home value : $357,481

1-year projected home value change (%) : 1.10%

February 2024 projected home value: $361,413

Nashville is located in Davidson County, Tennessee. The difference between February 2023 and February 2024's home values is an increase of $2,311.

8. Olathe, Kansas 66062

February 2023 home value : $371,860

1-year projected home value change (%) : 1.00%

February 2024 projected home value: $375,579

Olathe is located in Johnson County, Kansas. The difference between February 2023 and February 2024's home values is a 1% increase of $3,719.

9. Lawrenceville, Georgia 30044

February 2023 home value : $339,619

1-year projected home value change (%) : 1.00%

February 2024 projected home value: $343,015

Like Suwanee, Lawrenceville is also located in Gwinnett County, Georgia. The difference between February 2023 and February 2024's home values is a 1% increase of $3,396.

10. Winter Garden, Florida 34787

February 2023 home value : $560,463

1-year projected home value change (%) : 0.80%

February 2024 projected home value: $564,947

Winter Garden is located in Orange County, Florida. The difference between February 2023 and February 2024's home values is an increase of $4,484. (Note: Nearby Orlando pictured)

11. Wake Forest, North Carolina 27587

February 2023 home value : $496,142

1-year projected home value change (%) : 0.70%

February 2024 projected home value: $499,615

Wake Forest is located in Wake County, North Carolina. The difference between February 2023 and February 2024's home values is an increase of $3,473.

12. Bakersfield, California 93307

February 2023 home value : $276,141

1-year projected home value change (%) : 0.40%

February 2024 projected home value: $277,245

Bakersfield is located in Kern County, California. The difference between February 2023 and February 2024's home values is just a 0.40% increase of $1,105.

13. Chula Vista, California 91911

February 2023 home value : $693,404

1-year projected home value (%) : 0.00%

February 2024 projected home value: $693,404

Chula Vista is located in San Diego County, California. There is no difference between February 2023 and February 2024's home values, as the projected value is expected to remain the same over the next year.

14. Fresno, California 93722

February 2023 home value : $369,085

1-year projected home value change (%) : 0.00%

February 2024 projected home value: $369,085

Fresno is located in Fresno County, California. There is also no difference here between February 2023 and February 2024's home values.

15. Grand Prairie, Texas 75052

February 2023 home value : $325,373

1-year projected home value change (%) : -0.10%

February 2024 projected home value: $325,048

Grand Prairie is located in Dallas County, Texas. Between February 2023 and February 2024, home values are projected to fall by $325. This marks the first ZIP code on this list where home values are expected to decline by the end of 2023.

16. Pearland, Texas 77584

February 2023 home value : $364,575

1-year projected home value (%) : -0.20%

February 2024 projected home value: $363,846

Pearland is located in Brazoria County, Texas. Between February 2023 and February 2024, home values are projected to decline by $729.

17. Lakewood, New Jersey 08701

February 2023 home value : $650,604

1-year projected home value change (%) : -0.20%

February 2024 projected home value: $649,303

Lakewood is located in Ocean County, New Jersey. Between February 2023 and February 2024, home values are projected to see a 0.20% decline of $1,301.

18. Watsonville, California 95076

February 2023 home value : $798,689

1-year projected home value change (%) : -0.20%

February 2024 projected home value: $797,092

Watsonville is located in Santa Cruz County, California. Between February 2023 and February 2024, home values are projected to fall by $1,597. (Note: Nearby Santa Cruz pictured)

19. League City, Texas 77573

February 2023 home value : $369,147

1-year projected home value change (%) : -0.30%

February 2024 projected home value: $368,039

League City is located in Galveston County, Texas. Between February 2023 and February 2024, home values may fall by $1,107.

20. Brooklyn, New York 11236

February 2023 home value : $625,867

1-year projected home value (%) : -0.30%

February 2024 projected home value: $623,989

The 11236 ZIP code is the Brooklyn neighborhood in the New York-Newark-Jersey City, found in Kings County, New York. Between February 2023 and February 2024, home values are projected to fall by $1,878.

21. Cypress, Texas 77429

February 2023 home value : $371,282

1-year projected home value (%) : -0.40%

February 2024 projected home value: $369,797

Cypress is located in Harris County, Texas. Between February 2023 and February 2024, home values are projected to fall by $1,485.

22. Katy, Texas 77494

February 2023 home value : $474,821

1-year projected home value (%) : -0.40%

February 2024 projected home value: $472,922

Katy is located in Fort Bend County, Texas. Between February 2023 and February 2024, home values are projected to fall by $1,899.

23. Dallas, Texas 75217

February 2023 home value : $197,958

1-year projected home value (%) : -0.50%

February 2024 projected home value: $196,968

Dallas is located in Dallas County, Texas. Between February 2023 and February 2024, home values are projected to fall by a half percent, or $990.

24. San Diego, California 92154

February 2023 home value : $688,905

1-year projected home value (%) : -0.50%

February 2024 projected home value: $685,461

San Diego is located in San Diego County, California. Between February 2023 and February 2024, home values are projected to fall by $3,445.

25. Houston, Texas 77084

February 2023 home value : $268,856

1-year projected home value (%) : -0.60%

February 2024 projected home value: $267,243

Houston is located in Harris County, Texas. Between February 2023 and February 2024, home values are projected to see a $1,613 decrease.

26. Pflugerville, Texas 78660

February 2023 home value : $419,948

1-year projected home value change (%) : -0.60%

February 2024 projected home value: $417,428

Pflugerville is located in Travis County, Texas, near Austin. Between February 2023 and February 2024, home values are projected to fall by $2,520. (Note: Nearby Austin pictured)

27. Corona, New York 11368

February 2023 home value : $847,179

1-year projected home value change (%) : -0.60%

February 2024 projected home value: $842,096

The 11368 ZIP code in the New York-Newark-Jersey City area can be found in Queens County, New York. Between February 2023 and February 2024, home values are projected to fall by $5,083.

28. Bothell, Washington 98012

February 2023 home value : $896,990

1-year projected home value change (%) : -0.70%

February 2024 projected home value: $890,711

Bothell is located in Snohomish County, Washington. Between February 2023 and February 2024, home values may see a drop in price of $6,279. (Note: Mill Creek pictured)

29. New York, New York 10025

February 2023 home value : $2,199,642

1-year projected home value change (%) : -0.80%

February 2024 projected home value: $2,182,045

The 10025 ZIP code includes the Upper West Side, Uptown and Manhattan neighborhoods and can be found in New York County. Between February 2023 and February 2024, home values are projected to fall by a significant $17,597, but since they are already incredibly high, homeowners might not feel too much of a pinch.

30. Riverside, California 92503

February 2023 home value : $574,438

1-year projected home value change (%) : -1.00%

February 2024 projected home value: $568,694

Riverside is located in Riverside County, California. Between February 2023 and February 2024, home values are projected to fall by 1%, or $5,744.

31. Woodbridge, Virginia 22193

February 2023 home value : $443,458

1-year projected home value change (%) : -1.10%

February 2024 projected home value: $438,580

Woodbridge is located in Prince William County, Virginia. Between February 2023 and February 2024, home values may see a decrease of $4,878.

32. Chino, California 91710

February 2023 home value : $711,745

1-year projected home value change(%) : -1.10%

February 2024 projected home value: $703,916

Chino is located in San Bernardino County, California. Between February 2023 and February 2024, home values are projected to fall by $7,829.

33. Santa Ana, California 92704

February 2023 home value : $762,886

1-year projected home value (%) : -1.10%

February 2024 projected home value: $754,494

Santa Ana is located in Orange County, California. Between February 2023 and February 2024, home values may see a $8,392 decline.

34. Anaheim, California 92804

February 2023 home value : $795,370

1-year projected home value change (%) : -1.10%

February 2024 projected home value: $786,621

Anaheim is located in Orange County, California. Between February 2023 and February 2024, home values are projected to drop $8,749.

35. Hesperia, California 92345

February 2023 home value : $404,179

1-year projected home value change (%) : -1.20%

February 2024 projected home value: $399,328

Hesperia is located in San Bernardino County, California. Between February 2023 and February 2024, home values may fall by $4,850.

36. Rialto, California 92376

February 2023 home value : $503,370

1-year projected home value change (%) : -1.20%

February 2024 projected home value: $497,330

Rialto is located in San Bernardino County, California. Between February 2023 and February 2024, home values are projected to fall by $6,040.

37. Westminster, California 92683

February 2023 home value : $904,129

1-year projected home value change (%) : -1.20%

February 2024 projected home value: $893,279

Westminster, California is located in Orange County, California. Between February 2023 and February 2024, home values may fall by a significant $10,850. (Note: Nearby Garden Grove pictured)

38. Fontana, California 92335

February 2023 home value : $510,729

1-year projected home value change (%) : -1.50%

February 2024 projected home value: $503,068

Fontana is located in San Bernardino County, California. Between February 2023 and February 2024, home values are projected to drop $7,661.

39. Hawthorne, California 90250

February 2023 home value : $829,222

1-year projected home value change (%) : -1.60%

February 2024 projected home value: $815,954

Hawthorne is located in Los Angeles County. Between February 2023 and February 2024, home values are projected to see a large decrease of $13,268.

40. Norwalk, California 90650

February 2023 home value : $663,896

1-year projected home value change (%) : -1.80%

February 2024 projected home value: $651,946

Norwalk is located in Los Angeles County, California. Between February 2023 and February 2024, home values may see a significant fall of $11,950. (Note: Nearby Fullerton pictured)

41. Long Beach, California 90805

February 2023 home value : $637,088

1-year projected home value change (%) : -1.90%

February 2024 projected home value: $624,984

Long Beach is located in Los Angeles County, California. Between February 2023 and February 2024, home values are projected to see a meaty $12,105 decline.

42. Los Angeles, California 90011

February 2023 home value : $564,302

1-year projected home value (%) : -2.10%

February 2024 projected home value: $552,452

Los Angeles is the first city on this list with a projected decline in home values of 2% or more. Between February 2023 and February 2024, average home values are expected to drop $12,651.

43. Oxnard, California 93033

February 2023 home value : $602,430

1-year projected home value (%) : -2.10%

February 2024 projected home value: $589,779

Oxnard is located in Ventura County, California. Between February 2023 and February 2024, home values are projected to fall $12,651.

44. Chicago, IL 60629

February 2023 home value : $219,505

1-year projected home value change (%) : -2.20%

February 2024 projected home value: $214,676

The 60629 ZIP code is near Chicago's Midway Airport in Cook County, Illinois. Between February 2023 and February 2024, home values may fall by $4,829.

45. Chicago, IL 60623

February 2023 home value : $162,794

1-year projected home value change (%) : -2.30%

February 2024 projected home value: $159,050

The 60623 ZIP code consists of the Little Village and North Lawndale neighborhoods in Cook County, Illinois. Between February 2023 and February 2024, home values may see a $3,744 decline.

46. Los Angeles, California 91331

February 2023 home value : $666,122

1-year projected home value change (%) : -2.30%

February 2024 projected home value: $650,801

The 91331 ZIP code is the Pacoima neighborhood in Los Angeles County. Between February 2023 and February 2024, home values are projected to fall a substantial $15,321. (Note: Nearby Glendale pictured)

47. Pittsburg, California 94565

February 2023 home value : $562,381

1-year projected home value change (%) : -2.40%

February 2024 projected home value: $548,884

The 94565 ZIP code, located in the San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley area, can be found in Contra Costa County, California. Between February 2023 and February 2024, home values may fall $13,497. (Note: Nearby Concord pictured)

48. San Francisco, California 94112

February 2023 home value : $1,060,267

1-year projected home value (%) : -2.50%

February 2024 projected home value: $1,033,760

The 94112 ZIP code is part of San Francisco County. Between February 2023 and February 2024, home values are projected to fall a staggering $26,507, the highest loss on this list.

49. Cicero, Illinois 60804

February 2023 home value : $225,220

1-year projected home value (%) : -2.90%

February 2024 projected home value: $218,689

Cicero is located in Cook County, Illinois near Chicago. Between February 2023 and February 2024, home values fell may $6,531, tied for the second largest percentage drop.

50. Bronx, New York, 10467

February 2023 home value : $567,460

1-year projected home value (%) : -2.90%

February 2024 projected home value: $551,003

This ZIP code can be found in Bronx County, New York. Between February 2023 and February 2024, home values are projected to fall by $16,456, tied for the largest percentage drop on this list.

Methodology: For this piece GOBankingRates looked at 50 of the most populous zip codes in the United States as sourced from Zillow's February 2023 data. For the 50 zip codes selected, GOBankingRates provided the city name, metro area, state, and county. From there GOBankingRates found the (1) February 2023 home value for each zip code; (2) the projected home value growth/decline rate for 1-year (Feb. 23 - Feb. 24); (3) Februrary 2024 projected home value; and (4) difference between 2024 and 2023 home value. All zip codes were then ranked solely on factor (2). Each county was limited to 5 entries in the final rankings. All data was collected and is up to date as of April 3, 2023.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: What Homes Will Be Worth in These 50 Notable ZIP Codes by the End of 2023