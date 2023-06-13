Homes and roads flooded in London as thunderstorms cause chaos

Homes and roads were flooded across London as thunderstorms and heavy rain brought disruption to the capital on Monday afternoon.

The London Fire Brigade was called to more than 20 flooding incidents across the capital.

Flash flooding on the the North Circular Road approaching Golders Green saw traffic grind to a standstill. The LFB was first called to Golders Green around 2pm after heavy rain in the area caused flooding.

In a video posted to social media, drivers can be seen carefully and slowly travelling through standing water on the North Circular.

We have been called to several reports of flooding across London this afternoon following thunderstorms, affecting roads and properties ⛈️



Never drive through floodwater - a foot of moving water at just 6mph is enough to float a car. Always try and find an alternative route. https://t.co/j66TZFSB8w — London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) June 12, 2023

The LFB said: “We have been called to several reports of flooding across London this afternoon following thunderstorms, affecting roads and properties Never drive through floodwater - a foot of moving water at just 6mph is enough to float a car. Always try and find an alternative route.”

Roads and homes were also affected in Barnet, Edgware, Morden, Croydon and Carshalton, the brigade said.

Earlier on Monday heavy flooding caused delays to train services between Watford Junction and London Euston. Flooding on the railway meant trains ran at reduced speed on some lines.

A yellow thunderstorm warning has been issued for Greater London until 9pm on Monday with heavy rain, hail and lightning reported.