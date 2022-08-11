New Homes In North Ridge, Bellbird, Hunter Valley Announced by Bellriver Homes

Bellriver Homes
·4 min read

Sydney, New South Wales, Aug. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Bellriver Homes has announced that it will be offering house and land packages in North Ridge, a new landmark residential housing estate in Bellbird in Hunter Valley, New South Wales.

Bellriver Homes, Sydney home builders who are known all over the country for their customizable designs, is creating a housing project in Bellbird that aims to give homebuyers an elevated living experience amidst the region’s beautiful natural landscape. The site, which will give homeowners a chance to enjoy Hunter Valley’s gorgeous vistas, is located just minutes from Cessnock and offers convenient access to major road links, schools, parks, restaurants, and entertainment venues.

North Ridge estate is close to many amenities, with only a short commute to employment and schools during the week and with the vineyards and lifestyle options of the Hunter Valley at your fingertips on the weekend
Chad Sandeman, Managing Director at Bellriver Homes, talks about the advantages of living in Bellbird by saying, “North Ridge is blessed with jaw-dropping natural terrain made up of vast open spaces and green corridors. The beauty of the enigmatic bushlands is bound to enthrall you and your family for decades to come. You can also count on the picturesque views of the Broken Back Range to keep you company as you settle in for a simple and laid-back rural life far from the madding crowd. With a population of just over 2000 people, living in Bellbird is also going to give you the peace and tranquility that you crave while also offering the advantages that come with being close to a major metropolis like Sydney. Hunter Valley also has a spattering of vineyards and leisure options such as family-friendly parks and bushwalking tracks. Every season you will have something to look forward to, a brand-new adventure in store for you and your loved ones. As owners of a Bellriver home, you will get to enjoy the majesty of all that nature has to offer from the comfort of a beautifully designed house, full of quality-of-life features, that is built to last. Bellriver Homes is proud and excited to begin work on this monumental project that offers everything that many Sydney families have been waiting for.”

Some of the main nearby attractions that future North Ridge homeowners can look forward to exploring in their spare time include the Hunter Valley Zoo and Hunter Valley Gardens. Families with growing children can rest assured that their children’s future will be taken care of in North Ridge as it boasts several primary schools and high schools within easy reach. The grown-ups can look forward to amazing wining and dining experiences at the many Hunter Valley wineries and first-class restaurants that are only a short drive away. North Ridge is also minutes from Cessnock Town Centre, the Hunter Expressway, and the M1. North Ridge homeowners can reach Maitland in under 30 minutes and Newcastle in under an hour.

Bellriver Homes follows a building process that ensures its homes meet all the requirements of its discerning clients. In the first step of the process, the homeowner will select a plan from the company’s extensive range of more than 120 architect-developed country or urban designs. The company’s consultants will then help the homeowner pick the perfect design and even make changes to it based on their instructions. Then, the consultant will go over the schedule of the finishes for the agreed-upon final plan and façade. They will then provide the homeowner with a fixed tender price after a contour survey and soil test. Once the homeowner agrees to the price, they can sign a purchase agreement. Over the next 3 to 7 weeks, the company will produce the required documentation to submit to the council. Next, the homeowner will meet with a color consultant who will help them choose between the brick, external finishes, paint colors, tiles, kitchen selections, and floor coverings. The electrical layout will also be finalized. Finally, the construction phase will begin. When the home is ready, it will be professionally cleaned and made ready for the homeowner to move in.


Readers interested in purchasing property in NSW can browse Bellriver Homes’ house and land packages by heading over to the link: www.bellriverhomes.com.au/house-and-land/.

###

For more information about Bellriver Homes, contact the company here:

Bellriver Homes
Sonia Brown
288586100
inquiry@bellriverhomes.com.au
Level 2/2 Burbank Pl, Baulkham Hills NSW 2153

CONTACT: Sonia Brown


