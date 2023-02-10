New homes near Tube stations: TfL is building 20,000 homes in London — here are five developments coming soon

(TfL)

The first of a wave of Tube-friendly housing developments is expected to complete on site in the coming weeks.

The first residents are already living at Blackhorse View in Walthamstow from where they can get from their front door in Zone 3 to Oxford Circus in around 20 minutes.

Transport for London has teamed up with Network Rail to build new housing above and around key transport hubs to develop an estimated 20,000 new homes over the next decade — with almost half of them set to be classed as affordable.

“As two of the most significant landowners in London, it makes perfect sense for our organisations to work together,” Graeme Craig, chief executive of TfL’s commercial property arm TTL Properties, said.

“We are looking to combine our efforts to deliver more homes, with a focus on affordable housing, and with great social impact that benefits local communities as well.” The new housing will be accompanied by significant improvements to TfL and Network Rail stations,

Here are five developments being built on TfL land near Tube stations as part of the initiative. They are all set to be completed and ready to move into in the next few years.

Wembley Park

Work has already started on site on a 454-home development next to Wembley Park Tube after TfL and housebuilder Barratt London were given the green light by Brent Council in November 2020.

Set across five buildings, the new homes will be a mixture of studio, one, two and three-bedroom properties. Some 40 per cent will be shared ownership and London affordable rent.

Designed by architects TateHindle, the north-west London development will be car-free except for Blue Badge holders.

With the Jubilee and Metropolitan lines on their doorstep, residents will be able to get to Baker Street or Bond Street in around 15 minutes when they get the keys in 2027.

Southall

Work is expected to start later this year on the residential development of a site most recently used for Crossrail works. Close to Southall station, residents of the block will be able to hop on the Elizabeth Line to Paddington in just 20 minutes.

Ealing Council approved the plans from Connected Living London – the formal partnership between developer Grainger and TfL – in September 2020. Designed by Assael Architecture, the scheme will deliver 460 homes across five buildings.

A mixture of one, two and three-bedroom properties, 40 per cent of rooms will be classed as affordable, offered at discounted rent.

The development, expected to complete in 2026, will incorporate solar panels and air source heat pumps to boost its sustainability credentials.

Nine Elms

Due to be built above the recently opened Nine Elms Underground station, the next scheme by Connected Living London will place residents on a fast track to Waterloo Station and beyond via the finally-completed Northern Line Extension.

Lambeth councillors gave the green light for the 479-home scheme – which includes a roof terrace, gym and workspace that can be enjoyed by residents of this and other CLL homes – in April 2021.

Plans also include a new public square within the rapidly-regenerating Nine Elms neighbourhood in south London, while 40 per cent of residential space will be affordable. Completion is anticipated in 2026.

Living above London’s newest Tube stop means residents could be as little as 10 minutes from Charing Cross as they sit on their sofas and check their journey planner apps.

Acton Town

TfL has started looking for a development partner to take on a massive residential project on a sprawling site next to Acton Town station in west London.

Given the go-ahead by Ealing Council Jan 2021, and designed by architects Hok and East, the Bollo Lane scheme would see a whopping 852 homes created for rent and sale — with half of that space dedicated to affordable housing.

Spread over nine buildings, the residences will be a mixture of one, two and three-bedroom properties, with many available through discounted market rent or shared ownership.

With Acton Town just six minutes from Hammersmith on the Piccadilly Line — and under 20 minutes from Victoria — those bagging homes closest to the station will have some seriously speedy travel options. Completion is slated for 2026.

Barkingside

The latest in the pipeline of TfL housing developments was approved by Redbridge councillors just last month.

Designed by Sheppard Robson, the scheme will see 98 homes built on an area next to Barkingside Tube station previously used as a builder’s yard.

A partnership of housing association Peabody and regeneration specialist Vistry is working with TfL to bring forward these homes – all of which will be affordable.

Proximity to the Central Line will leave future residents of the Zone 4 less than 20 minutes from Stratford and under half an hour from Liverpool Street. And there isn’t too long to wait — completion is expected in little over two years.