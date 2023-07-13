Homes & Holiday AG's (FRA:HHHA) Share Price Is Matching Sentiment Around Its Earnings

Homes & Holiday AG's (FRA:HHHA) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 10.7x might make it look like a buy right now compared to the market in Germany, where around half of the companies have P/E ratios above 17x and even P/E's above 35x are quite common. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's limited.

Earnings have risen firmly for Homes & Holiday recently, which is pleasing to see. It might be that many expect the respectable earnings performance to degrade substantially, which has repressed the P/E. If that doesn't eventuate, then existing shareholders have reason to be optimistic about the future direction of the share price.

Is There Any Growth For Homes & Holiday?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/E as low as Homes & Holiday's is when the company's growth is on track to lag the market.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company grew earnings per share by an impressive 27% last year. Although, its longer-term performance hasn't been as strong with three-year EPS growth being relatively non-existent overall. Accordingly, shareholders probably wouldn't have been overly satisfied with the unstable medium-term growth rates.

Comparing that to the market, which is predicted to deliver 12% growth in the next 12 months, the company's momentum is weaker based on recent medium-term annualised earnings results.

In light of this, it's understandable that Homes & Holiday's P/E sits below the majority of other companies. It seems most investors are expecting to see the recent limited growth rates continue into the future and are only willing to pay a reduced amount for the stock.

The Bottom Line On Homes & Holiday's P/E

Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-earnings ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

As we suspected, our examination of Homes & Holiday revealed its three-year earnings trends are contributing to its low P/E, given they look worse than current market expectations. Right now shareholders are accepting the low P/E as they concede future earnings probably won't provide any pleasant surprises. Unless the recent medium-term conditions improve, they will continue to form a barrier for the share price around these levels.

Don't forget that there may be other risks. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Homes & Holiday (1 is potentially serious) you should be aware of.

Of course, you might also be able to find a better stock than Homes & Holiday. So you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that have reasonable P/E ratios and have grown earnings strongly.

