Are Homes Cheaper in the City or Suburbs? New Study Finds Out

Have you had enough of city life and crave a home in the suburbs? Or have you grown tired of your commute and wish you lived in the city so you could walk to the office? The differences between city and suburban living go on and on.

But what would a move cost you in terms of rent and cost of living, and how do cities and their suburbs each rank in terms of livability? A new GOBankingRates study analyzed the cost of living in a popular major city in each state alongside three suburbs, and the result was a mixed bag.

In Los Angeles, for example, your cost of living is lower in the city than in the studied suburbs. In Chicago, the opposite is true.

For the study, GOBankingRates looked at the June 2023 median rent sourced from Zillow Observed Rental Index; the livability index, sourced from AreaVibes; and the Cost-of-Living Index, sourced from Sperling's BestPlaces, which takes into consideration costs such as utilities, transportation and healthcare. The higher the cost-of-living index, the more expensive the city or suburb is to live in.

Read on to learn where the big cities and suburbs rank in each state.

Huntsville, Alabama

Population: 210,081

Median Rent: $1,438.23

Livability: 82

Cost-of-Living Index: 90.7

Suburbs

In Alabama, living in the suburbs will cost more than renting in Huntsville, and those living in Madison have the highest cost-of-living.

Madison

Population: 55,551

Median Rent: $1,657.01

Livability: 76

Cost-of-Living Index: 98.5

Priceville

Population: 3,479

Median Rent: $1,945

Livability: 71

Cost-of-Living Index: 91.9

Hazel Green

Population: 3,811

Median Rent: $1,642.75

Livability: 67

Cost-of-Living Index: 90.0

Phoenix, Arizona

Population: 1,591,119

Median Rent: $1,814.15

Livability: 76

Cost-of-Living Index: 108.7

Suburbs

Even though Phoenix has the lowest median rent out of these four areas, it also has the lowest livability score.

Mesa

Population: 497,752

Median Rent: $1,820.41

Livability: 80

Cost-of-Living Index: 108.4

Scottsdale

Population: 238,685

Median Rent: $2,159.64

Livability: 80

Cost-of-Living Index: 142.2

Tempe

Population: 178,862

Median Rent: $1,863.91

Livability: 78

Cost-of-Living Index: 112.6

Little Rock, Arkansas

Population: 201,893

Median Rent: $1,163.21

Livability: 71

Cost-of-Living Index: 80.9

Suburbs

Little Rock, despite being a large city, has the lowest cost of living index and the lowest livability score of the four areas.

Cabot

Population: 26,411

Median Rent: $1,162.94

Livability: 77

Cost-of-Living Index: 84.5

Maumelle

Population: 19,070

Median Rent: $1,679.70

Livability: 75

Cost-of-Living Index: 90.6

Bryant

Population: 20,399

Median Rent: $1,314.70

Livability: 72

Cost-of-Living Index: 85.3

Los Angeles, California

Population: 3,902,440

Median Rent: $2,923.59

Livability: 68

Cost-of-Living Index: 176.2

Suburbs

While Los Angeles has a median rent similar to the suburb of South Pasadena, all three suburbs have a much higher cost of living.

South Pasadena

Population: 26,837

Median Rent: $2,927.19

Livability: 81

Cost-of-Living Index: 223.9

Redondo Beach

Population: 70,998

Median Rent: $3,431.60

Livability: 80

Cost-of-Living Index: 214.8

Arcadia

Population: 56,697

Median Rent: $3,266.01

Livability: 78

Cost-of-Living Index: 206.7

Denver, Colorado

Population: 706,799

Median Rent: $2,085.81

Livability: 71

Cost-of-Living Index: 127.8

Suburbs

Unlike other states, the Lafayette suburb has a median rent below that of the much larger city of Denver, though the cost of living is higher.

Lafayette

Population: 30,307

Median Rent: $1,902.85

Livability: 88

Cost-of-Living Index: 133.0

Broomfield

Population: 72,697

Median Rent: $2,241.36

Livability: 84

Cost-of-Living Index: 134.4

Parker

Population: 57,311

Median Rent: $2,387.21

Livability: 84

Cost-of-Living Index: 142.2

Bridgeport, Connecticut

Population: 148,529

Median Rent: $1,819.95

Livability: 77

Cost-of-Living Index: 114.3

Suburbs

Those renting in West Haven will have to pay a little more than those living in the major city of Bridgeport, but the lower cost of living makes up for it.

Milford

Population: 50,694

Median Rent: $2,190.72

Livability: 88

Cost-of-Living Index: 121.1

Bethel

Population: 11,374

Median Rent: $2,322.50

Livability: 80

Cost-of-Living Index: 127.7

West Haven

Population: 55,518

Median Rent: $1,991.67

Livability: 78

Cost-of-Living Index: 107.3

Wilmington, Delaware

Population: 70,926

Median Rent: $1,698.62

Livability: 60

Cost-of-Living Index: 99.3

Suburbs

Those looking for affordable living in Delaware should avoid the Newark suburb, where both the rent and cost of living are much higher than the other three areas.

Newark

Population: 31,393

Median Rent: $2,030.86

Livability: 83

Cost-of-Living Index: 103.5

New Castle

Population: 5,482

Median Rent: $1,530.42

Livability: 71

Cost-of-Living Index: 96.5

Dover

Population: 38,940

Median Rent: $1,619.10

Livability: 67

Cost-of-Living Index: 93.3

Jacksonville, Florida

Population: 937,690

Median Rent: $1,711.74

Livability: 80

Cost-of-Living Index: 94.2

Suburbs

Smaller populations and a higher livability score make these Florida suburbs an ideal alternative to a major city.

Dunedin

Population: 36,110

Median Rent: $2,260.40

Livability: 85

Cost-of-Living Index: 106.4

St. Augustine

Population: 13,994

Median Rent: $2,420.26

Livability: 85

Cost-of-Living Index: 104.8

Brandon

Population: 115,330

Median Rent: $2,175.12

Livability: 84

Cost-of-Living Index: 100.7

Atlanta, Georgia

Population: 492,204

Median Rent: $2,013.98

Livability: 81

Cost-of-Living Index: 109.4

Suburbs

Decatur has the lowest median rent of the four areas and is only second in cost of living, following behind Lawrenceville.

Decatur

Population: 24,334

Median Rent: $1,880.37

Livability: 85

Cost-of-Living Index: 101.8

Lawrenceville

Population: 30,299

Median Rent: $2,120.22

Livability: 84

Cost-of-Living Index: 99.5

Marietta

Population: 60,962

Median Rent: $1,957.32

Livability: 80

Cost-of-Living Index: 112.1

Honolulu, Hawaii

Population: 351,554

Median Rent: $2,375.57

Livability: 78

Cost-of-Living Index: 168.9

Suburbs

Hawaii is known for having a high cost of living when compared to other US states, and the suburbs are more expensive than Honolulu.

Kailua

Population: 40,402

Median Rent: $3,696.84

Livability: 84

Cost-of-Living Index: 220.5

Mililani

Population: 27,974

Median Rent: $2,832.29

Livability: 78

Cost-of-Living Index: 180.3

Waipahu

Population: 39,927

Median Rent: $2,512.83

Livability: 76

Cost-of-Living Index: 176.2

Boise, Idaho

Population: 231,537

Median Rent: $1,770.72

Livability: 82

Cost-of-Living Index: 116.5

Suburbs

Renting in Pocatello instead of Boise will save you $700, and the cost of living is the lowest of the four areas.

Meridian

Population: 115,227

Median Rent: $2,149.98

Livability: 82

Cost-of-Living Index: 118.5

Pocatello

Population: 55,865

Median Rent: $1,003.73

Livability: 84

Cost-of-Living Index: 86.3

Eagle

Population: 29,665

Median Rent: $1,588.64

Livability: 79

Cost-of-Living Index: 150.0

Chicago, Illinois

Population: 2,742,119

Median Rent: $2,124.42

Livability: 74

Cost-of-Living Index: 107.4

Suburbs

With Chicago's high median rent and high cost of living, moving to the suburbs could help keep costs down.

Aurora

Population: 183,447

Median Rent: $2,013.89

Livability: 87

Cost-of-Living Index: 89.1

Normal

Population: 53,446

Median Rent: $903.14

Livability: 87

Cost-of-Living Index: 82.3

Bloomington

Population: 78,372

Median Rent: $1,191.64

Livability: 86

Cost-of-Living Index: 82.4

Indianapolis, Indiana

Population: 880,104

Median Rent: $1,408.55

Livability: 77

Cost-of-Living Index: 84.9

Suburbs

All three Indiana suburbs are more expensive than the main city of Indianapolis -- both in median rent and in cost of living.

Noblesville

Population: 68,885

Median Rent: $1,769.81

Livability: 84

Cost-of-Living Index: 98.7

Carmel

Population: 98,137

Median Rent: $1,779.96

Livability: 83

Cost-of-Living Index: 114.5

Fishers

Population: 97,154

Median Rent: $1,928.96

Livability: 82

Cost-of-Living Index: 105.4

Des Moines, Iowa

Population: 213,545

Median Rent: $1,097.36

Livability: 81

Cost-of-Living Index: 78.7

Suburbs

When it comes to livability, the Ankeny suburb has the highest score, but it also has the highest rent at $400 more than the next highest.

Ankeny

Population: 66,346

Median Rent: $1,536.73

Livability: 92

Cost-of-Living Index: 92.2

Ames

Population: 65,522

Median Rent: $1,010.34

Livability: 90

Cost-of-Living Index: 90.3

Coralville

Population: 22,226

Median Rent: $954.00

Livability: 88

Cost-of-Living Index: 90.6

Wichita, Kansas

Population: 394,574

Median Rent: $1,034.26

Livability: 66

Cost-of-Living Index: 81.6

Suburbs

Kansas suburbs are ideal for the cost-conscious -- all three have a lower median rent and a lower cost of living than Wichita, while also having higher livability scores.

Salina

Population: 46,896

Median Rent: $923.33

Livability: 73

Cost-of-Living Index: 74.5

Hutchinson

Population: 40,202

Median Rent: $737.30

Livability: 78

Cost-of-Living Index: 72.0

Emporia

Population: 24,220

Median Rent: $566.25

Livability: 73

Cost-of-Living Index: 73.7

Louisville, Kentucky

Population: 630,260

Median Rent: $1,350.89

Livability: 60

Cost-of-Living Index: 89.7

Suburbs

These Kentucky suburbs have lower median rents and higher livability scores than the major city of Louisville, and only St. Matthews has a higher cost of living.

St. Matthews

Population: 17,588

Median Rent: $1,168.90

Livability: 86

Cost-of-Living Index: 102.6

Owensboro

Population: 59,839

Median Rent: $1,145.83

Livability: 84

Cost-of-Living Index: 80.2

Frankfort

Population: 28,479

Median Rent: $836.63

Livability: 91

Cost-of-Living Index: 79.4

New Orleans, Louisiana

Population: 383,974

Median Rent: $1,716.90

Livability: 74

Cost-of-Living Index: 101.6

Suburbs

The suburb of Mandeville has the highest cost of living, with the Metairie suburb close behind.

Metairie

Population: 140,590

Median Rent: $1,860.20

Livability: 84

Cost-of-Living Index: 103.5

Kenner

Population: 66,411

Median Rent: $1,924.72

Livability: 77

Cost-of-Living Index: 97.2

Mandeville

Population: 12,985

Median Rent: $1,530.13

Livability: 76

Cost-of-Living Index: 104.1

Portland, Maine

Population: 68,063

Median Rent: $2,349.19

Livability: 83

Cost-of-Living Index: 111.9

Suburbs

Renting and living in Portland tends to be more expensive than in the suburbs.

Brunswick

Population: 16,554

Median Rent: $1,996.57

Livability: 87

Cost-of-Living Index: 106.4

Westbrook

Population: 20,074

Median Rent: $2,162.22

Livability: 82

Cost-of-Living Index: 104.8

Saco

Population: 20,203

Median Rent: $1,843.33

Livability: 82

Cost-of-Living Index: 105.4

Baltimore, Maryland

Population: 592,211

Median Rent: $1,681.44

Livability: 75

Cost-of-Living Index: 91.3

Suburbs

Of these four areas, the major city of Baltimore has the lowest median rent and cost of living, making the suburbs the more expensive choice.

Bel Air

Population: 10,663

Median Rent: $1,863.06

Livability: 89

Cost-of-Living Index: 111.2

Perry Hall

Population: 29,165

Median Rent: $2,128.00

Livability: 85

Cost-of-Living Index: 110.4

Towson

Population: 59,014

Median Rent: $1,918.12

Livability: 85

Cost-of-Living Index: 115.6

Boston, Massachusetts

Population: 672,814

Median Rent: $3,156.66

Livability: 76

Cost-of-Living Index: 153.4

Suburbs

Unlike Maryland, renting in a major city like Boston in Massachusetts will run higher than renting in the suburbs.

Winchester

Population: 22,875

Median Rent: $2,424.17

Livability: 91

Cost-of-Living Index: 204.3

Lexington

Population: 34,235

Median Rent: $2,963.00

Livability: 92

Cost-of-Living Index: 213.0

Arlington

Population: 46,045

Median Rent: $2,717.08

Livability: 89

Cost-of-Living Index: 171.2

Detroit, Michigan

Population: 645,658

Median Rent: $1,274.82

Livability: 71

Cost-of-Living Index: 88.7

Suburbs

While Clawson has the lowest median rent, the other two suburbs have the highest median rents. The cost of living overall is higher in the suburbs.

Clawson

Population: 11,482

Median Rent: $1,256.90

Livability: 91

Cost-of-Living Index: 95.6

Berkley

Population: 15,234

Median Rent: $1,712.38

Livability: 90

Cost-of-Living Index: 100.2

Birmingham

Population: 21,728

Median Rent: $1,650.00

Livability: 89

Cost-of-Living Index: 133.8

Minneapolis, Minnesota

Population: 425,091

Median Rent: $1,625.37

Livability: 77

Cost-of-Living Index: 105.0

Suburbs

The Falcon Heights suburb has the lowest median rent and the highest livability score compared to the other three areas.

Falcon Heights

Population: 5,388

Median Rent: $1,327.50

Livability: 91

Cost-of-Living Index: 108.9

Champlin

Population: 23,877

Median Rent: $1,793.40

Livability: 89

Cost-of-Living Index: 103.4

Rosemount

Population: 25,513

Median Rent: $1,641.13

Livability: 88

Cost-of-Living Index: 109.2

Jackson, Mississippi

Population: 156,803

Median Rent: $1,143.41

Livability: 63

Cost-of-Living Index: 81.8

Suburbs

Living in Jackon is the more affordable option with the cheapest median rent and the lowest cost of living.

Brandon

Population: 24,887

Median Rent: $1,733.62

Livability: 81

Cost-of-Living Index: 100.7

Madison

Population: 27,459

Median Rent: $1,896.43

Livability: 80

Cost-of-Living Index: 98.5

Flowood

Population: 10,019

Median Rent: $1,721.10

Livability: 74

Cost-of-Living Index: 90.7

Kansas City, Missouri

Population: 502,597

Median Rent: $1,338.76

Livability: 77

Cost-of-Living Index: 87.9

Suburbs

For the most part, rent and livability in the suburbs is higher than in Kansas City.

Blue Springs

Population: 58,265

Median Rent: $1,622.86

Livability: 82

Cost-of-Living Index: 94.4

Independence

Population: 122,230

Median Rent: $1,267.85

Livability: 81

Cost-of-Living Index: 85.5

Lee's Summit

Population: 100,772

Median Rent: $1,576.75

Livability: 78

Cost-of-Living Index: 99.3

Billings, Montana

Population: 115,689

Median Rent: $1,400.60

Livability: 78

Cost-of-Living Index: 93.4

Suburbs

Staying outside of the city will save you in rent, and in the suburb of Great Falls, you'll have a lower cost of living as well.

Laurel

Population: 7,164

Median Rent: $1,400.50

Livability: 69

Cost-of-Living Index: 95.7

Helena

Population: 32,060

Median Rent: $1,306.67

Livability: 81

Cost-of-Living Index: 99.4

Great Falls

Population: 60,381

Median Rent: $1,106.73

Livability: 78

Cost-of-Living Index: 87.4

Omaha, Nebraska

Population: 488,059

Median Rent: $1,338.78

Livability: 81

Cost-of-Living Index: 89.8

Suburbs

Living in the Gretna suburb comes with the highest cost of living and the lowest livability score.

Gretna

Population: 5,106

Median Rent: $1,523.25

Livability: 80

Cost-of-Living Index: 103.5

Papillion

Population: 23,875

Median Rent: $1,620.80

Livability: 84

Cost-of-Living Index: 99.4

Bellevue

Population: 62,888

Median Rent: $1,284.84

Livability: 85

Cost-of-Living Index: 91.7

Las Vegas, Nevada

Population: 634,786

Median Rent: $1,774.34

Livability: 83

Cost-of-Living Index: 111.0

Suburbs

While the median rent in Las Vegas is pretty high, it's still lower than the median rent in Henderson.

Winchester

Population: 36,307

Median Rent: $1,674.56

Livability: 80

Cost-of-Living Index: 118.0

Paradise

Population: 189,852

Median Rent: $1,376.50

Livability: 76

Cost-of-Living Index: 103.2

Henderson

Population: 311,250

Median Rent: $1,878.93

Livability: 75

Cost-of-Living Index: 116.6

Manchester, New Hampshire

Population: 114,730

Median Rent: $1,908.63

Livability: 80

Cost-of-Living Index: 105.3

Suburbs

The Nashua suburb is more expensive than the major city of Manchester, both in median rent and cost of living.

Concord

Population: 43,552

Median Rent: $1,559.80

Livability: 87

Cost-of-Living Index: 95.1

Nashua

Population: 90,659

Median Rent: $2,065.88

Livability: 81

Cost-of-Living Index: 111.6

Derry

Population: 23,571

Median Rent: $1,674.38

Livability: 79

Cost-of-Living Index: 113.1

Newark, New Jersey

Population: 306,247

Median Rent: $1,998.16

Livability: 66

Cost-of-Living Index: 103.5

Suburbs

These New Jersey suburbs have high costs of living, especially in Ridgewood where the median rent is $400 more than Newark's.

Pompton Lakes

Population: 11,113

Median Rent: $1,905.50

Livability: 92

Cost-of-Living Index: 118.5

Ridgewood

Population: 25,991

Median Rent: $2,469.75

Livability: 87

Cost-of-Living Index: 167.8

Butler

Population: 8,019

Median Rent: $2,454.60

Livability: 87

Cost-of-Living Index: 124.0

Albuquerque, New Mexico

Population: 562,336

Median Rent: $1,537.87

Livability: 71

Cost-of-Living Index: 90.8

Suburbs

Albuquerque is the lowest in every category except population, making it the more affordable choice compared to the suburbs.

Rio Rancho

Population: 102,403

Median Rent: $1,768.91

Livability: 71

Cost-of-Living Index: 94.0

Santa Fe

Population: 86,935

Median Rent: $1,998.70

Livability: 77

Cost-of-Living Index: 114.0

Los Alamos

Population: 13,270

Median Rent: $2,748.29

Livability: 80

Cost-of-Living Index: 95.9

New York, New York

Population: 8,736,047

Median Rent: $3,671.01

Livability: 76

Cost-of-Living Index: 168.6

Suburbs

The median rent of New York City is almost $600 more than that of the next highest, and it has the lowest livability score.

Cedarhurst

Population: 7,290

Median Rent: $2,869.00

Livability: 86

Cost-of-Living Index: 184.8

Hewlett

Population: 7,256

Median Rent: $3,072.17

Livability: 86

Cost-of-Living Index: 168.2

Rockville Centre

Population: 25,768

Median Rent: $2,979.00

Livability: 86

Cost-of-Living Index: 173.5

Charlotte, North Carolina

Population: 864,871

Median Rent: $1,880.57

Livability: 79

Cost-of-Living Index: 99.7

Suburbs

Those looking for a low median rent should flock to the Matthews suburb; keep in mind that it also has the highest cost of living.

Matthews

Population: 29,417

Median Rent: $1,630.90

Livability: 82

Cost-of-Living Index: 107.3

Concord

Population: 102,566

Median Rent: $1,826.70

Livability: 79

Cost-of-Living Index: 95.1

Harrisburg

Population: 18,415

Median Rent: $2,449.44

Livability: 77

Cost-of-Living Index: 105.2

Fargo, North Dakota

Population: 124,979

Median Rent: $1,062.62

Livability: 85

Cost-of-Living Index: 89.5

Suburbs

Even though Horace has the smallest population out of the four areas, it also has the highest median rent and the highest cost of living.

West Fargo

Population: 37,913

Median Rent: $1,583.00

Livability: 78

Cost-of-Living Index: 91.9

Horace

Population: 3,141

Median Rent: $1,911.67

Livability: 76

Cost-of-Living Index: 98.4

Grand Forks

Population: 58,867

Median Rent: $980.39

Livability: 80

Cost-of-Living Index: 85.8

Columbus, Ohio

Population: 898,143

Median Rent: $1,472.34

Livability: 79

Cost-of-Living Index: 86.4

Suburbs

The cost of living is lowest in the city of Columbus, and only gets higher in the suburbs.

Grandview Heights

Population: 8,099

Median Rent: $1,783.50

Livability: 96

Cost-of-Living Index: 113.4

Worthington

Population: 15,047

Median Rent: $1,644.14

Livability: 93

Cost-of-Living Index: 105.9

Bexley

Population: 13,820

Median Rent: $1,596.25

Livability: 90

Cost-of-Living Index: 114.1

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Population: 673,183

Median Rent: $1,286.19

Livability: 80

Cost-of-Living Index: 84.4

Suburbs

Oklahoma City has the second highest livability score, while maintaining the lowest median rent and the lowest cost of living.

Norman

Population: 125,745

Median Rent: $1,337.31

Livability: 84

Cost-of-Living Index: 87.0

Edmond

Population: 93,522

Median Rent: $1,674.58

Livability: 79

Cost-of-Living Index: 96.3

Piedmont

Population: 7,306

Median Rent: $1,579.57

Livability: 78

Cost-of-Living Index: 97.6

Portland, Oregon

Population: 647,176

Median Rent: $1,779.21

Livability: 77

Cost-of-Living Index: 111.9

Suburbs

Staying in Portland can get expensive, but not nearly as expensive as in these suburbs.

Sherwood

Population: 20,281

Median Rent: $1,998.22

Livability: 93

Cost-of-Living Index: 133.2

Cedar Hills

Population: 9,511

Median Rent: $1,943.45

Livability: 90

Cost-of-Living Index: 127.1

Milwaukie

Population: 21,108

Median Rent: $1,738.00

Livability: 88

Cost-of-Living Index: 122.7

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Population: 1,596,865

Median Rent: $1,787.18

Livability: 76

Cost-of-Living Index: 105.0

Suburbs

These Pennsylvania suburbs have higher livability scores and higher costs of living than Philadelphia.

Ardmore

Population: 14,391

Median Rent: $1,976.86

Livability: 91

Cost-of-Living Index: 117.5

Jenkintown

Population: 4,681

Median Rent: $2,037.50

Livability: 90

Cost-of-Living Index: 118.6

Glenside

Population: 7,411

Median Rent: $1,757.14

Livability: 87

Cost-of-Living Index: 112.5

Providence, Rhode Island

Population: 188,812

Median Rent: $2,099.19

Livability: 77

Cost-of-Living Index: 108.1

Suburbs

The median rents in these suburbs are lower than the median rent in Providence.

Cranston

Population: 82,654

Median Rent: $1,957.08

Livability: 83

Cost-of-Living Index: 111.4

Warwick

Population: 82,666

Median Rent: $1,924.12

Livability: 75

Cost-of-Living Index: 103.6

Cumberland Hill

Population: 8,925

Median Rent: $1,876.00

Livability: 71

Cost-of-Living Index: 113.8

Charleston, South Carolina

Population: 147,928

Median Rent: $2,142.60

Livability: 75

Cost-of-Living Index: 109.8

Suburbs

Even though the Mount Pleasant suburb has the highest median rent and cost of living, the other two suburbs are actually cheaper than Mount Pleasant and the major city, Charleston.

Mount Pleasant

Population: 88,900

Median Rent: $2,471.10

Livability: 71

Cost-of-Living Index: 128.7

Hanahan

Population: 20,381

Median Rent: $1,892.78

Livability: 70

Cost-of-Living Index: 100.2

James Island

Population: 11,618

Median Rent: $1,873.67

Livability: 70

Cost-of-Living Index: 108.8

Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Population: 189,258

Median Rent: $1,172.12

Livability: 84

Cost-of-Living Index: 90.9

Suburbs

Sioux Falls is second in median rent to the Harrisburg suburb and has the lowest overall in cost of living of these four areas.

Brandon

Population: 10,745

Median Rent: $1,198.88

Livability: 85

Cost-of-Living Index: 100.7

Tea

Population: 5,535

Median Rent: $1,109.20

Livability: 79

Cost-of-Living Index: 93.3

Harrisburg

Population: 6,645

Median Rent: $1,408.42

Livability: 75

Cost-of-Living Index: 105.2

Nashville, Tennessee

Population: 682,646

Median Rent: $1,974.56

Livability: 77

Cost-of-Living Index: 103.1

Suburbs

Rent in Nashville is only $100 more than that of the Smyrna suburb. The suburbs, Nolensville and Franklin, on the other hand, have the highest median rents.

Nolensville

Population: 13,393

Median Rent: $2,415.33

Livability: 81

Cost-of-Living Index: 134.3

Franklin

Population: 81,531

Median Rent: $2,182.10

Livability: 75

Cost-of-Living Index: 138.5

Smyrna

Population: 52,401

Median Rent: $1,898.92

Livability: 74

Cost-of-Living Index: 100.1

Houston, Texas

Population: 2,293,288

Median Rent: $1,643.15

Livability: 74

Cost-of-Living Index: 95.5

Suburbs

The city of Houston is less expensive than the suburbs thanks to its low median rent and low cost of living.

Bellaire

Population: 17,262

Median Rent: $1,831.63

Livability: 84

Cost-of-Living Index: 169.6

Pearland

Population: 122,609

Median Rent: $1,894.18

Livability: 81

Cost-of-Living Index: 104.2

Sugar Land

Population: 110,272

Median Rent: $2,054.23

Livability: 80

Cost-of-Living Index: 113.3

Salt Lake City, Utah

Population: 199,153

Median Rent: $1,682.24

Livability: 74

Cost-of-Living Index: 122.0

Suburbs

Based on these areas, Utah has a high cost of living compared to other states. And while Salt Lake City has the lowest cost of living, the Farmington suburb has the lowest median rent.

Farmington

Population: 23,990

Median Rent: $1,599.00

Livability: 91

Cost-of-Living Index: 126.6

Kaysville

Population: 32,438

Median Rent: $1,899.38

Livability: 89

Cost-of-Living Index: 124.5

Herriman

Population: 52,860

Median Rent: $1,772.67

Livability: 85

Cost-of-Living Index: 129.6

Burlington, Vermont

Population: 44,703

Median Rent: $1,949.21

Livability: 74

Cost-of-Living Index: 112.3

Suburbs

Of these four areas, Essex Junction has the lowest median rent and highest livability score.

Essex Junction

Population: 10,473

Median Rent: $1,512.50

Livability: 88

Cost-of-Living Index: 118.6

Winooski

Population: 8,015

Median Rent: $1,638.00

Livability: 81

Cost-of-Living Index: 105.7

Jericho

Population: 1,109

Median Rent: $2,337.80

Livability: 74

Cost-of-Living Index: 117.5

Virginia Beach, Virginia

Population: 457,658

Median Rent: $1,830.42

Livability: 82

Cost-of-Living Index: 103.3

Suburbs

In these Virginia suburbs, you'll spend less on rent and have a lower cost of living than in Virginia Beach.

Norfolk

Population: 238,556

Median Rent: $1,609.23

Livability: 81

Cost-of-Living Index: 91.8

Hampton

Population: 136,748

Median Rent: $1,488.51

Livability: 73

Cost-of-Living Index: 88.0

Portsmouth

Population: 97,454

Median Rent: $1,418.48

Livability: 72

Cost-of-Living Index: 90.5

Seattle, Washington

Population: 726,054

Median Rent: $2,226.90

Livability: 75

Cost-of-Living Index: 167.8

Suburbs

While Washington's cost of living is high, Seattle has the lowest median rent out of these four.

Redmond

Population: 72,166

Median Rent: $2,585.31

Livability: 89

Cost-of-Living Index: 193.3

Woodinville

Population: 13,247

Median Rent: $2,282.13

Livability: 87

Cost-of-Living Index: 187.4

Sammamish

Population: 66,532

Median Rent: $3,581.33

Livability: 87

Cost-of-Living Index: 210.8

Charleston, West Virginia

Population: 49,055

Median Rent: $895.77

Livability: 84

Cost-of-Living Index: 80.9

Suburbs

Charleston has the highest livability score, and the second lowest rent. The Nitro suburb has the lowest rent, but it's only cheaper by $60.

Teays Valley

Population: 13,805

Median Rent: $1,205.60

Livability: 78

Cost-of-Living Index: 90.4

Winfield

Population: 3,140

Median Rent: $1,197.50

Livability: 71

Cost-of-Living Index: 92.8

Nitro

Population: 6,630

Median Rent: $835.33

Livability: 70

Cost-of-Living Index: 79.3

Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Population: 578,198

Median Rent: $1,285.44

Livability: 78

Cost-of-Living Index: 84.7

Suburbs

The suburbs have higher median rents and costs of living than Milwaukee.

Whitefish Bay

Population: 14,818

Median Rent: $1,792.25

Livability: 94

Cost-of-Living Index: 120.1

Shorewood

Population: 13,734

Median Rent: $1,671.89

Livability: 91

Cost-of-Living Index: 113.3

Hales Corners

Population: 7,704

Median Rent: $1,522.00

Livability: 87

Cost-of-Living Index: 96.9

Cheyenne, Wyoming

Population: 64,610

Median Rent: $1,213.72

Livability: 82

Cost-of-Living Index: 99.6

Suburbs

The Ranchettes suburb has the highest median rent of all four areas, while the other two suburbs have the lowest median rents.

Ranchettes

Population: 6,179

Median Rent: $1,606.17

Livability: 60

Cost-of-Living Index: 118.7

South Greeley

Population: 4,385

Median Rent: $1,191.70

Livability: 70

Cost-of-Living Index: 74.8

Fox Farm College

Population: 4,321

Median Rent: $1,138.40

Livability: 74

Cost-of-Living Index: 71.1

Ashleigh Ray and Gabrielle Olya contributed to the reporting for this article.

Methodology: To find if Homes are Cheaper in the City or Suburbs, GOBankingRates used a list of the most popular cities within each state, sourced from the U.S. Census Bureau's American Consumer Survey. Using this list, GOBankingRates then found three additional suburbs in each state near the previous major city. For the major city and the three suburbs nearby, a number of factors were found including; [1] Livability index sourced from AreaVibes, [2] June 2023 median rent sourced from Zillow Observed Rental Index, and the [3] Cost-of-Living Index sourced from Sperling's BestPlaces. For the sake of this study, Alaska was excluded due to a lack of true suburbs to populate the list. All data is up to date as of July 17, 2023.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Are Homes Cheaper in the City or Suburbs? New Study Finds Out