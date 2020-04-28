New Homes Atlanta Division of BHHSGA Issues COVID-19 Resource Guide

SVP Lori Lane of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties announces new virtual initiatives to offer exceptional services and the latest technologies to New Homes Division's builder clients, sales associates, and customers

ROSWELL, GA / ACCESSWIRE / April 28, 2020 / Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties' New Homes Division has developed creative initiatives to continue serving their extensive list of builder clients while keeping the health and safety of their clients, associates, and the public a top priority. Led by Senior Vice President Lori Lane, New Homes Division has quickly implemented advanced virtual initiatives and best practices to ensure the same quality of service to clients and consumers during these unusual circumstances.

For more information, please visit: https://newhomesdivisionga.com

"From the beginning, I knew we were going to have to shift our mindset from business as usual to business as unusual. Instead of keep calm and carry on, we have transitioned to remain calm but doing things differently," said Dan Forsman, President and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties. "I am so proud of how Lori and her entire team have adapted a growth mindset and quickly evolved and adjusted to the current times and sought new ways to better serve their clients."

From the early stages of COVID-19, New Homes Division has put into action a "COVID-19 Resource Guide" that outlines new procedures to keep clients, associates, and potential buyers safe. This includes stringent sanitation protocols, enforcing all social distancing guidelines, daily communication with associates to update on new company policies, as well as adjusting current initiatives to the latest national and local government procedures. The New Homes Division team has also leveraged the resources available through their parent company, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties, along with the most advanced technology in the market.

Their most recent initiatives include virtual sales centers, virtual open houses, daily training for New Homes Division sales associates through the zoom platform, private home tours through zoom, Facebook live, and other applications, and more. In only their second week of offering virtual open houses, the traffic to the New Homes Division website more than doubled, and over 200 people virtually attended these open houses in communities across the Greater Atlanta area.

"In times like these, having the support, innovation, and stability of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, allows us to continue to offer exceptional services and the latest technologies to our builder clients, sales associates, and customers," says Lori Lane, Senior Vice President, BHHSGA New Homes Division. "We have shifted our mindset and rather focusing on the things we cannot change; we have created solutions to control the things we can. Our clients are some of the best in the industry, and I want to make sure that we as a company are doing everything we can to support and stand behind them during these unprecedented times while prioritizing the health and safety of everyone."

New Homes Division is closely monitoring the spread of COVID-19 and following all guidelines put in place by public health officials.

About New Homes Division Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties:

The New Homes Division of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties represents some of the most respected builders and developers in the Greater Atlanta area. Backed by one of the most respected brands in the world and featuring an in-house marketing and sales team, the award-winning division is able to deliver a full-service developmental experience for their extensive builder client list. New Homes Division has won over 160 Professionalism Awards (OBIES), presented by the Greater Atlanta Homebuilder's Association, for their extensive builder client list and continues to set the standard for the marketing and selling of new construction.

New Homes Division 2019 Year in Review Video: https://youtu.be/u31CtymWhJc

