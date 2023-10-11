Homerton: Woman fighting for life after being hit by HGV on busy east London high street

Police at the scene of Homerton high street road accident (Ross Lydall )

A woman pedestrian is in a “life-threatening” condition in hospital after being hit by a HGV in a notoriously congested high street in east London.

Police were called around 7.40am to Homerton High Street in Hackney.

Emergency medics from London’s Air Ambulance also attended, alongside London Ambulance Service.

The Met police said in a statement to the Standard at lunchtime on Wednesday: “The pedestrian, a female, was taken to an east London hospital. Her condition is being treated as life-threatening.”

There had been initial unconfirmed reports from witnesses on the scene that the woman had been cycling.

There have been two recent deaths of cyclists in Hackney, one nearby in Homerton, and a protest ride is planned to Hackney town hall on Wednesday evening next week.

Homerton High Street is a narrow road that is heavily used by buses and traffic heading between central Hackney and the A12, and often gets gridlocked at peak times. The Homerton hospital and Chatsworth Road, a busy shopping street, are both close by.

Police said the HGV driver stopped and was assisting officers. Road closures are in place.

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called at 7.37am today (11 October) to reports of a road traffic collision at the junction between Homerton High Street and Crozier Terrace, Hackney.

“We sent an ambulance crew, a medic in a fast response car and an incident response officer to the scene. We also dispatched a trauma team from London’s Air Ambulance, which consisted of a doctor and a paramedic in a car.

“Our first medics arrived in two minutes.

“We treated a woman at the scene before taking her to a major trauma centre as a priority.”

Any witnesses or those with dash cam footage that might help police should call 101 or post @MetCC ref CAD 1289/11 Oct.