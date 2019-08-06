Homer-happy Yankees reload to face Orioles again

The New York Yankees have already hit 32 homers at Oriole Park this season. They will go for a few more when they take on Baltimore in the second game of this three-game series on Tuesday.

According to MLB.com, those 32 home runs are the most hit by one team at one opposing ballpark in one season in baseball history.

The Yankees score runs, and often do it with power. They were coming off a four-game sweep of Boston in which they scored seven runs in the series finale.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

"First-place, second-place, third-place team, we're going to go out there and take care of business," Aaron Judge told MLB.com about his team's philosophy.

They did it again Monday night by banging out five homers -- two from Mike Tauchman plus the tie-breaker from Mike Ford in the eighth. Tauchman added his second of the game later in that inning as the Yankees won 9-6.

Even more impressive was that the five homers and all nine RBIs came from the bottom part of the order -- batters five through nine.

The injury-riddled Yankees could be getting Gary Sanchez back this weekend, manager Aaron Boone told MLB.com before Monday's game. Sanchez has been sidelined since July 23 with a left groin strain and will be in two rehab games this week and then possibly play over the weekend against the Blue Jays.

New York got another scare Sunday when Gleyber Torres appeared to suffer some type of core injury. He was checked out at a hospital in New York, according to MLB.com, and was in the lineup Monday, going 0-for-5 with two strikeouts as the designated hitter.

The Yankees still have 16 players on the injured list.

New York will send Jonathan Holder (5-2, 6.28 ERA) to the mound for Tuesday's game in what could as an opener. Holder's 33 appearances have all been in relief this season.

Story continues

Holder is 0-1 with a 3.60 ERA in 21 career relief appearances versus Baltimore.

The Orioles are going to start Asher Wojciechowski (2-4, 4.15), who has no record or ERA in one game against the Yankees. While with Cincinnati in July 2017, Wojciechowski pitched a scoreless inning with a walk and two strikeouts at Yankee Stadium.

Wojciechowski turned in two spectacular starts for Baltimore this season before giving up four runs in 4 2/3 innings in an Aug. 1 loss versus Toronto. But the right-hander was battling some hip soreness, something he said has been a problem in the past, and Wojciechowski did not anticipate missing a start.

The Orioles have been hitting the ball much better lately, and they used a cycle from Jonathan Villar and a five-run sixth inning to make Monday's game interesting.

Villar became the first Oriole since Felix Pie to hit for the cycle. That happened, according to MLB.com, on Aug. 14, 2009.

Villar finished the job with a single in the ninth as Baltimore was trying to rally against closer Aroldis Chapman.

Baltimore fell behind 6-1 but tied with that five-run outburst. Two of the runs came on Villar's homer.

"I love the fight in our guys," Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said. "I thought we played our hearts out. (The Yankees) are really deep, and they have a ton of depth."

The Orioles made two moves Tuesday. They brought up relief pitcher Tayler Scott from Triple-A Norfolk before the game and sent back right-hander Jimmy Yacabonis to Norfolk effective Tuesday.

--Field Level Media