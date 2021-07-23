Homeowners Screamed at Good Samaritan to Get Off Their Lawn as He Helped Save Neighbor's Life: Cops

Good Samaritan

Police are praising a Good Samaritan for saving a man's life after neighbors wanted him to "die somewhere else" while he suffered a seizure on their lawn.

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office released a statement on Facebook Thursday about the incident shared a photo of the "local HERO" on Facebook, revealing his name is Tony.

"Many of us have seen Tony pushing his lawnmower around the neighborhood. But on Monday, as he was walking to work, he saw a neighbor in need," police said in the statement on Facebook. "The neighbor was in his car having a serious seizure."

The police statement continued, "Without thinking twice, Tony ran up to the rolling car on Dunes Road and grabbed the fender to try and stop it from rolling down the street further. It ran over Tony's foot, but thankfully he had steel-toe boots on!"

The Good Samaritan was able to get the man's car to a standstill before calling for help. "The car finally stopped on a neighbor's lawn, but the windows were up and the doors locked. The driver was convulsing and was in terrible shape," police shared.

"Tony screamed for help, asking and begging for someone to help," the statement continued.

Police said in the statement that despite Tony's pleas for help, "The owners of the house where the car stopped yelled at Tony, 'Get off our lawn', ' Get the man out of here, have him die somewhere else'."

Police said, however, Tony kept cool and "quickly realized he knew where the injured man lived."

"He ran down the street to their house, was able to get his wife, and they called 911," police described his heroic actions.

Officials revealed that the man who suffered the seizure called them and asked for the Good Samaritan's number to thank him.

"I want to talk to Tony….. He saved my life," the man said, according to the sheriff's office.

Coming full circle, they said shared that on Wednesday "he grateful man and his wife went and found Tony, and gave him a hug."