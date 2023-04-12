Homeowners will need planning permission for holiday lets in new crackdown

holiday home restrictions

Holiday home owners will be forced to get planning permission to let their properties under government plans to protect 'cherished towns'.

The rules are set to see home owners in tourist hotspots blocked from listing their homes on websites such as Airbnb at the whim of local councils.

Levelling up secretary Michael Gove, announcing the plans, said local people were being “pushed out of cherished towns, cities and villages by huge numbers of short-term lets”.

He said: “I’m determined that we ensure more people have access to local homes at affordable prices, and that we prioritise families desperate to rent or buy a home of their own close to where they work.”

The change, set to come into force later this year after a consultation, follows a sweep of tax squeezes on second homeowners by the Government, including a cut to the Capital Gains Tax allowance.

The move comes as a surge in second homeownership in holiday hotspots such as St Ives in Cornwall and Whitby in North Yorkshire has been blamed for pricing locals out and leaving homes empty for much of the year.

Mr Gove’s department said it would consider “a degree of flexibility” for homeowners to be able to let out the home they live in for a number of nights a year before planning permission for a change of use may be required. It is currently consulting on whether this should be 30, 60 or 90 nights a year.

He first pledged the changes last December as part of a raft of concessions to Tory backbenchers who had threatened to vote down his planning reforms.

Former minister Theresa Villiers demanded the change, saying that in places like Devon and Cornwall too many people are turning homes into Airbnbs, which reduces the number of affordable houses available and in turn increases the pressure to build more.

While the rules are set to be introduced across England, it is at the discretion of local authorities whether or not they wish to use the planning controls.

In London, property owners looking to let their home out for more than 90 days to holiday goers already have to obtain planning permission. But, according to the National Residential Landlords Association, some boroughs make it clear on their website that refusal is likely, acting on a ‘policy of refusal by default’ basis.

In England outside Greater London, there is currently no requirement for planning permission on short-term lets.

The new proposals come as the Department for Culture Media and Sport also launches a further consultation on a new registration scheme for short-term lets.

Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer said: “This new world of ultra-flexible short term gives tourists more choice than ever before, but it should not come at the expense of local people being able to own their own home and stay local.

“The Government wants to help areas get the balance right, and today we have an incomplete picture of the size and spread of our short term lets market. This consultation on a national registration scheme will give us the data we need to assess the position and enable us to address the concerns communities face.”

However, landlord groups warned that “the burden of planning permission" would change the face of the industry. Andy Fenner, chief executive of the Short Term Accommodation Association, said: “It’s a proposal that completely overlooks the sector’s value to the UK’s tourism offering, its economy and the tens of thousands of small businesses who rely on it.

“Similar interventions in Edinburgh have caused a collapse in supply in that market, with many local short-term rental businesses shutting up shop for good.

“Any change to planning rules must not become a pre-election gamble for easy votes or a stick to beat the short-term rental industry with. Its economic benefits have long been overlooked and it's time its contribution to UK tourism was properly recognised.”

Councils have faced increasing pressure to tackle the perceived problem of too many properties being second homes. Last year in Whitby, residents voted to ban new holiday homes after an influx of tourists.

The North Yorkshire town’s popularity surged during the pandemic. The vote was in an effort to heap pressure on Scarborough Borough Council to follow other tourist towns such as St Ives in Cornwall in introducing restrictions.

Last year, at least one property in the Cornish seaside village of St Agnes was defaced with the message: "Second homeowners give something back: Rent or sell your empty houses to local people at a fair price".