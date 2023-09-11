Homeowners with large houses pay 50pc more council tax in Scotland than England

typical houses in Forrest Road area of Edinburgh

Homeowners with large houses are set to pay 50pc more council tax in Scotland than in England, the Institute for Fiscal Studies has said.

A shake-up of the levy could trigger a 22.5pc increase for band H properties in Scotland, meaning households could spend around £800 a year more in council tax.

It marks a growing split between the country’s tax system and that of England and follows a previous jump in 2017.

While a band H home in England pays twice the tax of a typical band D property, in Scotland the ratio is on track to rise by three times as much.

David Phillips at the IFS said the tax raid comes in response to greater financial pressures in Scotland.

“Facing a difficult budgetary situation, the Scottish government again proposes increased taxes on approximately the quarter of households living in properties that have the highest assessed values for council tax purposes,” he said.

“This will be a progressive tax increase, with those in band H properties potentially paying around £800 a year more in council tax, raising up to £175m: the equivalent of around a 2pc increase in the higher (42pc) rate of income tax.”

Rise in Scotland’s top council tax band will add £1,023 to household bills

The precise amount of tax paid varies by council. Each local authority typically decides how much tax it wants to raise and sets the cash amount paid by a typical property in band D, with other properties’ levies determined as a ratio relative to that.

As a result of the proposed changes, councils in Scotland could reduce the tax paid by lower-value homes while increasing the burden on those with highly-rated properties, though

Mr Phillips said this may be unlikely to happen in practice.

“Given a difficult financial situation facing both the Scottish government and councils, such an increase in revenues is probably to be expected,” he said.

When it announced the proposed changes for bands E, F, G and H last month, the Scottish government said the average annual increases for 2023-24 would be around £139, £288, £485 and £781 respectively, “potentially raising an additional £176m, with around 28pc of all properties being impacted”.

“The proposals will bring Council Tax more into line with the Scottish government’s fair and progressive approach to taxation,” it said.

The consultation on the changes closes next week.

Mr Phillips said there is an argument for going further, as the average band H property in Scotland is worth eight times the typical band A property, while the tax due per year is almost half that ratio.

“Band H properties were worth at least eight-times as much as band A properties as of 1991, and would face a tax bill that is still only 4.5-times as large following the proposed reforms,” he said.

“That means that measured as a share of property value, they would face a tax rate that is at most not much more than half as high as a band A property. And for the highest-value properties, the differences are even starker: for example, a property worth £400,000 in 1991 would face a tax rate of just 1.1pc of its 1991 value, compared with 4.7pc for a property worth £20,000 in 1991.”

Alternatively, he suggested a radical shift in how tax bands are determined.

“The Scottish government seems set on ducking the vital issue of revaluing properties – continuing to base council tax on property values from 1991 could easily mean half or more of properties are in effect in the wrong band and their occupiers, therefore, facing the wrong tax bills,” he said.

It is understood no changes are planned to the system in England.