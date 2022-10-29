Homeowners fear the worst with interest rates on a knife-edge

People look over sales options at a real estate agent in London, Britain, 28 September 2022 - ANDY RAIN/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

The Bank of England is supposed to exude confidence, strength and permanence.

Its domineering building in the heart of the City looks like something between a fortress and a classical temple, designed to withstand both storms and centuries.

Andrew Bailey, the Governor of the Bank, will now need to channel every ounce of the institution’s reputation as he prepares to set interest rates next week.

Andrew Bailey - Ting Shen/Bloomberg

Recession is on the way. GDP started shrinking in August and is set to keep falling into next year. Meanwhile, homeowners and would-be buyers are frozen in fear.

A debt market panic in the wake of Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-Budget saw mortgage products pulled from sale without warning then returned at interest rates not seen since before the financial crisis.

Rishi Sunak is still in the midst of his own U-turns as he starts to unpick the plans of his predecessor, Liz Truss.

The average rate of a two-year fixed-rate mortgage currently sits at about 6.5pc, comparable with rates in 2008. And according to recent data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS), around a third of people who are paying rent or mortgage payments have seen their payments go up in the last six months.

Raising rates by 0.75 percentage points equates to an extra £85 of repayments per month - just over £1,000 per year - for a borrower with a £200,000 mortgage. This will affect new buyers and those with variable rate mortgages first, as well as owners whose fixed-term loans are up for remortgaging.

Meanwhile inflation has been getting worse.

At 10.1pc last month, prices are rising at more than five-times the Bank of England’s 2pc annual target.

This poses a series of dilemmas for Bailey and his colleagues at Threadneedle Street. Acting to control inflation with higher rates will worsen the recession and crush homeowners.

Higher borrowing costs will worsen the Government’s financial predicament as debt servicing costs are already spiralling on its £2.4 trillion national debt.

Story continues

Yet failing to act strongly enough to get on top of price rises risks undermining confidence in Britain’s institutions while letting inflation sap the economy’s strength in the years to come.

On top of that, Bailey and the other members of the nine-strong Monetary Policy Committee are “flying blind”, says Marco Valli at UniCredit, because they do not know what the Government is planning.

Jeremy Hunt, Kwarteng’s successor as Chancellor, has moved his Autumn Statement from October 31 - three days before the MPC’s meeting on Thursday - to November 17.

All the while financial markets are shifting rapidly. Bond yields are dropping, the pound is rising and mortgage rates are tentatively edging down in the crucial weeks when the Bank’s economists are trying to build a comprehensive picture of the state of the economy on which to base their interest rate decisions.

George Buckley, economist at Nomura, calls the volatility and political turmoil “a nightmare” for the Bank.

It is also a nightmare for anyone trying to buy or sell a house, as mortgages shift before their eyes.

So what can the Bank do about it?

Its first challenge is to work out what to do about fiscal policy. Since September, when the Bank raised rates from 1.75pc to 2.25pc, the Government has announced sweeping tax cuts funded by higher borrowing, then, after a change of Chancellor and Prime Minister, reversed almost all of those.

Ministers have hinted at more tax increases or spending cuts to come.

Unfortunately for Bailey, the Bank does not traditionally make political guesses and sets interest rates based on announced Government policy.

This means Hunt’s U-turns will be included, but extra expected spending cuts in the Autumn Statement will not.

Energy policy is particularly important. Liz Truss’s two-year scheme to lower energy bills was expected to cap inflation from October, easing the Bank’s job. That is now up for review after six months. The aim will be to cut the cost to the public purse, and so potentially allow inflation to pick up again. However, no details have been confirmed.

Asked by MPs if he anticipates being briefed on the fiscal plans, Sir Jon Cunliffe, a deputy governor said that given “the Chancellor has underlined the importance of working with the Bank, I would expect that to happen”.

Talks between the Treasury and Bank are particularly frequent at the moment, given recent chaos.

It opens the possibility of the Bank entering uncharted territory, considering the guidance when making its forecasts even before fiscal policy has been set in stone.

This could provide some relief for mortgage borrowers. If the Bank expects tighter fiscal policy, for instance through lower Government spending, it may limit its increases in interest rates.

Martin Weale, a former member of the MPC and now a professor at King’s College London, says the Bank usually “looks through” the impact of tax changes such as VAT on inflation.

In a similar vein, this time it could choose to ignore the higher inflation caused by a change to the energy price guarantee - though this is muddied by the risk that an extra peak in inflation next year may embed price rises through more of the economy.

Bailey and other MPC members have also expressed their own worries that persistent inflation will lead to more demand for higher wages, in turn stoking more inflation.

So how far should the MPC raise interest rates? Financial markets expect the Bank to make its biggest upward move since Black Wednesday in 1992 with an increase from 2.25pc to 3pc.

Economists are split over whether this is enough.

Weale urges caution. “I would be advocating moving slightly cautiously in November, and making clear that if necessary further adjustments could be made in December,” he says, allowing the Bank to take the Autumn Statement into account at that stage.

“I would not be totally amazed if the MPC settled again for 0.5 percentage points,” rather than the 0.75 expected by markets.

Allan Monks, economist at JP Morgan, similarly thinks there is a change of a half-point move, particularly as Ben Broadbent, a deputy governor at the Bank, recently called the rise in market expectations “very dramatic”.

A smaller rate rise could be justified, Monks says, as an end to the energy price guarantee in April means “a real income drag for next year compared to the Truss energy plan”, harming the economy’s growth prospects.

Samuel Tombs at Pantheon Macroeconomics suggests an alternative path, raising rates by 0.75 percentage points then talking down future rate increases “to imply that the MPC will not eventually raise Bank Rate all the way to the 5pc level” predicted by traders last week - though over the past month this forecast peak has ranged from 6.25pc down to 4.75pc, in a mark of market volatility.

Yael Selfin, chief economist at KPMG UK, by contrast, says the Bank knows that it needs to go further in the months ahead so might as well show it is serious about tackling price rises.

“I think they are going to try to focus more on inflation, especially because they had to postpone quantitative tightening,” she says, referring to the sale of bonds bought under quantitative easing which the Bank is belatedly starting on November 1, having delayed the scheme due to the panic in pensions a month ago.

“Therefore we could easily see a one percentage point increase in rates.”

This might sound bad for homeowners, but she thinks the Bank can go hard now then stop raising rates sooner, suggesting a peak of 4.5pc in February.

This would spare mortgage borrowers from the 4.75pc markets anticipated by the end of last week.

Whichever figure the MPC picks, it will not be the end of this dizzying run of sharp rate rises.

Balancing these competing arguments is Bailey’s troublesome task. Satisfying everyone will be impossible.

Homeowners will have to hope he simply chooses not to shock anyone, electing to be as dull, solid and dependable as possible as the best option at the end of a month of chaos.