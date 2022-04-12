Homeowners of America, a Porch Group Subsidiary, Introduces Services in Wyoming and Nebraska

Porch Group, Inc.

Marks Fourth and Fifth States Added This Year in Ongoing Nationwide Expansion

SEATTLE, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Homeowners of America (HOA), a property and casualty insurance provider and subsidiary of Porch Group, Inc. ("Porch” or “the Company") (NASDAQ: PRCH), announced the launch of services in Wyoming and Nebraska. This marks the Company’s fourth and fifth extension of services this year as part of its nationwide expansion plan. Previous 2022 launches include Missouri, New Mexico, and Montana.



As a leading vertical software company reinventing the home services and insurance industries, Porch is committed to advancing the national scale of HOA’s insurance products. Since Porch’s acquisition of HOA in 2021, its operations have expanded into 11 additional states, bringing HOA’s cumulative state total to 17. The addition of Wyoming and Nebraska furthers Porch’s dedication to broadening its national presence in the insurance industry.

“The introduction of Wyoming and Nebraska to HOA’s services reinforces our commitment to the active, sustainable scaling of homeowners insurance products across the U.S.,” said Matt Ehrlichman, Porch Founder, Chairman, and CEO. “We look forward to continuing these efforts to provide next-level service to HOA agents and customers across the country. As we continue to scale, our objective remains steadfast: to provide quality service as partners of the home throughout every stage of the homeownership lifecycle.”

About Porch Group

Seattle-based Porch Group, the vertical software platform for the home, provides software and services to more than 24,000 home services companies such as home inspectors, mortgage companies and loan officers, title companies, moving companies, real estate agencies, utility companies, and warranty companies. Through these relationships and its multiple brands, Porch provides a moving concierge service to homebuyers, helping them save time and make better decisions on critical services, including insurance, warranty, moving, security, TV/internet, home repair and improvement, and more. To learn more about Porch, visit porchgroup.com or porch.com.

Press Contact:

Catherine Adcock

Gateway Group

(949) 574-3860

PRCH@gatewayir.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Walter Ruddy, Head of Investor Relations & Treasury

Porch Group

(206) 715-2369

Walter@porch.com

Matt Glover/Alex Thompson

Gateway Group, Inc.

(949) 574-3860

PRCH@gatewayir.com



