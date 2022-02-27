Homeowner shoots, kills armed intruder in Northland, Kansas City police say

A man was shot and killed Sunday morning after breaking into a residence in the Northland, Kansas City police said in an email.

Officers with the Kansas City Police Department were dispatched to a disturbance in the 3800 block of Northwest Barry Road around 9:30 a.m. on Sunday. After arriving, they were told there was a shooting nearby in the 3800 block of Northwest 85th Terrace.

When officers arrived at the scene of the shooting they made contact with the resident of the home, who said an armed intruder had broken in, said Capt. Leslie Foreman, a spokeswoman for the department.

The resident said he shot the intruder, who police said was dead at the scene.

Foreman said police do not know at this point whether the intruder and the resident have any relation or knew each other. She also said that part of the investigation now is to find out whether the initial disturbance call and the shooting are connected.

Police said the resident of the home is cooperating with detectives. They do not believe there were any other suspects involved.

Detectives and investigators were on the scene canvassing for witnesses and processing the scene for evidence.

Kansas City police ask that if anyone has information please call the Homicide unit at 234-5043. If you wish to remain anonymous you can call the TIPS hotline at 474-TIPS.