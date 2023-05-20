Homeowner forks out £10,000 to kill off neighbour's bamboo

Bamboo - Eye Ubiquitous/Universal Images Group Editorial

Homeowners are being urged to keep an eye on their neighbours' gardens this summer for signs of bamboo.

The plant is popular because of its screening qualities but poses serious problems if not managed correctly. It can spread quickly into neighbouring gardens, where its strong roots can break through brickwork, patios, walls and concrete.

Isobel Chetwood, from Knutsford, Cheshire, lived next door to a house where new tenants planted bamboo along a garden fence and it cost £10,000 to have the damage fixed, after the garden was ripped up to professionally hunt down all of the plant, which is native to Japan.

A YouGov survey has found that about one-fifth of Britons have bamboo, or live next to someone who has planted bamboo in their garden, but only a quarter are aware of the risks that the plant can pose.

Bamboo shoots were seen invading her land “prolifically” from next door and disrupted her strawberry planter made of “brick and heavy wooden sleepers”.

Weedkiller attempts to kill the plant led to it spreading with renewed vigour and specialised treatment was needed. The lawn needed to be uplifted and two skips full of bamboo plant were filled.

The work to remove all of the bamboo rhizomes cost a total of £10,000.

“I commissioned Environet to carry out a survey of the infestation and sent it to the landlord; I think that’s when he realised we needed professional help,” Ms Chetwood told The Telegraph.

“Fortunately, his landlord’s insurance covered the cost of excavating the bamboo on my side of the fence, but he had to pay for the removal on his side since it had been deliberately planted by tenants.

“I’d advise anyone thinking about planting bamboo to avoid it at all costs. It shouldn’t be sold at garden centres at all in my opinion, or at least not without a clear warning.”

Nic Seal, the managing director of Environet, an invasive plant specialist, has previously called for bamboo seeds being sold in garden centres to come with warnings of the potential damage they can cause to properties.

“People just don’t realise the risks of having bamboo in their gardens, especially along boundaries where it can easily spread into adjoining properties", he said. "If it’s planted directly into the ground, over time, it will inevitably start to spread and when shoots start popping up in the middle of next door’s lawn, or worse, their patio or shed, it quickly becomes a serious problem.

“If you notice bamboo growing in your neighbour’s garden, anywhere near your boundary, my advice would be to notify them immediately and politely ask them to contain it before it becomes an encroachment risk. If bamboo did cross the border into your property and they had refused to act, you’d have a very strong legal case against them.”

