Conservative leadership candidate Penny Mordaunt is facing criticism for her support of homeopathy, an alternative medicine which is not endorsed by the NHS.

On Friday, analysis of parliamentary records and public comments by The Guardian found that Ms Mordaunt has “repeatedly” expressed support for homeopathy and has called for NHS doctors to use it in practice.

In June 2010, she was one of 16 supporters of a motion in the House of Commons which criticised the British Medical Association for withdrawing NHS support for homeopathy.

In July 2014, she responded to criticism of homeopathy as a “bunkum medicine” in a Twitter exchange, writing that she believes doctors “should have freedom to decide”.

@ptid1976 @dpk1981 I don't think GPs referring 2 homeopathy 2 cure cancer.Do think they should have freedom to decide.Pl email for more info — Penny Mordaunt (@PennyMordaunt) July 26, 2014

A 2010 House of Commons Science and Technology Committee report found that homeopathic remedies perform no better than placebo treatments.

In 2017, NHS England said it would no longer fund homeopathy treatments, as it did not find any evidence for its effectiveness and therefore could not justify its cost.

What is homeopathy?

Homeopathy is an alternative treatment method based on a series of ideas developed by a German doctor, Samuel Hahnemann, in the 1790s.

The treatment is based on a belief that “like cures like” – that a substance that causes certain symptoms can also cure those symptoms.

Another principle is based around a process of “dilution and shaking”, called succession, the NHS said.

Under this principle, homeopathic remedies consist of substances that have been diluted many times in water until there is none, or almost none, of the original substance left.

Story continues

What does homeopathy ‘treat’?

Homeopathy is used to ‘treat’ a variety of health issues, such as allergies, migraines, depression, irritable bowel syndrome and rheumatoid arthritis.

Does homeopathy work?

While there have been extensive studies on the effectiveness of homeopathy, the NHS says it has found no good-quality evidence that the practice is an effective treatment for any health condition.

The Committee’s 2010 report concluded that many homeopathic remedies are diluted to such an extent that it is unlikely a single molecule of the original substance remains.

Therefore, in cases like these, homeopathic remedies consist of nothing but water.

As of 2017, NHS England has recommended that GPs and other prescribers should stop providing it as a treatment option.

Is homeopathy conducted in the UK?

Homeopathy is still practiced privately in the UK, but it is an unregulated practice.

This means that anyone can practice as a homeopath, even if they have no qualifications or experience.