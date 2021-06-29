This homemade rolled ice cream recipe has 3 delicious flavors

Rolled ice cream is one of the most interesting ways to eat the popular frozen dessert. Similar to making crepes, rolled ice cream involves pouring a creamy, liquid mixture onto an ice cold surface where it freezes instantly and then gets rolled up. Once rolled, the ice cream cylinders get placed in an upright position in a cup and sprinkled with various toppings.

But for home chefs who don’t have a freezing surface to pour their liquid ice cream onto, there are ways to DIY your own rolled ice cream. Here are 3 recipes for 3 flavors of rolled ice cream you can make at home!

What You’ll Need

Rolled ice cream spatula

Metal sheet pan

Bowl

Strawberry Shortcake Rolled Ice Cream

Ingredients

8 oz heavy cream

7 oz sweetened condensed milk

Pinch of salt

¼ cup diced pound cake

¼ cup diced strawberry

Garnish: dehydrated strawberries

Directions

Whisk the heavy cream, condensed milk, and salt in a bowl.

Pour the mixture over a sheet pan, making sure the cream base barely covers the bottom. It should be ¼-inch (6 mm) thick or less.

Sprinkle the diced pound cake and strawberry on top.

Freeze for at least 5 hours or overnight. Make sure to also put your rolled ice cream spatula and scraper in the freezer as well.

After the ice cream is frozen solid, remove it from the freezer and scrape it using the rolled ice cream spatula and scraper at a 45° angle against the edge of the pan, pushing carefully forward.

If the ice cream needs a little help forming, use a butter knife or small offset spatula to push the sheet of cream into the roll.

Place the rolled ice cream in a chilled bowl and top with dehydrated strawberries. Enjoy!

Cookies ‘N’ Cream Rolled Ice Cream

Ingredients

8 oz heavy cream

7 oz sweetened condensed milk

Pinch of salt

4 Oreo cookie “thins”, crushed

Garnish: more cookies

Directions

Whisk the heavy cream, condensed milk, and salt in a bowl.

Pour the mixture over a sheet pan, making sure the cream base barely covers the bottom. It should be ¼-inch (6 mm) thick or less.

Sprinkle the crushed Oreo cookies on top.

Freeze for at least 5 hours or overnight. Make sure to also put your rolled ice cream spatula and scraper in the freezer as well.

After the ice cream is frozen solid, remove it from the freezer and scrape it using the rolled ice cream spatula and scraper at a 45° angle against the edge of the pan, pushing carefully forward.

If the ice cream needs a little help forming, use a butter knife or small offset spatula to push the sheet of cream into the roll.

Place the rolled ice cream in a chilled bowl and top with more crushed cookies. Enjoy!

Butter Pecan Rolled Ice Cream

Ingredients

8 oz heavy cream

7 oz sweetened condensed milk

¼ tsp pure vanilla extract

Pinch of salt

8 caramelized pecans, finely chopped

Garnish: honey

Directions

Whisk the heavy cream, condensed milk, and salt in a bowl.

Pour the mixture over a sheet pan, making sure the cream base barely covers the bottom. It should be ¼-inch (6 mm) thick or less.

Sprinkle the chopped pecans on top.

Freeze for at least 5 hours or overnight. Make sure to also put your rolled ice cream spatula and scraper in the freezer as well.

After the ice cream is frozen solid, remove it from the freezer and scrape it using the rolled ice cream spatula and scraper at a 45° angle against the edge of the pan, pushing carefully forward.

If the ice cream needs a little help forming, use a butter knife or small offset spatula to push the sheet of cream into the roll.

Place the rolled ice cream in a chilled bowl and drizzle with honey. Enjoy!

