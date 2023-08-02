Homemade Jewelry Cleaner Solutions You Can DIY With Pantry Supplies

Learn how to safely clean jewelry with homemade jewelry cleaner and homemade metal polish to remove tarnish.

Body soil and sweat cling to our jewelry making gems and metal look dull. Pile on the other shine-strippers you subject jewelry to like make-up, perfume, harsh cleaning products, and chlorine from the pool, and no wonder your rings, necklaces, and bracelets need cleaning. Fortunately, most jewelry can sparkle again by combining just a few products from your pantry to make homemade jewelry cleaners.

How Often to Make Homemade Jewelry Cleaners

These cleaners are so simple to mix and use, you should create a fresh batch each time you want to clean your jewelry. Just keep the ingredients on hand along with a few freshly-washed microfiber cloths for buffing the jewelry to a final shine.

Considerations Before You Get Started

While the ingredients in these homemade cleaners are gentle enough to use on any hard gemstone or metal, do not attempt to clean jewelry with harsh cleaners like bleach, ammonia, or powdered cleaners.

Do not use the homemade cleaner to soak pearls, opals, or other soft gems.

Never use a stiff scrubbing brush or sponge that will scratch the metal.







Warning

If you suspect that the "gems" in costume jewelry are glued onto the backing, do not soak the jewelry. Prolonged exposure to water may weaken the glue. Simply dip a microfiber cloth in the cleaning solution and wipe away the grime. Wipe again with a clean damp cloth to remove any soapy residue.









How to Make and Use a Homemade Jewelry Cleaner

What You'll Need

Equipment/Tools

Small bowl

Microfiber cloths

Soft-bristled toothbrush

Jeweler's polishing cloth

Materials

Hot water

Mild dishwashing liquid



Instructions

Mix the Cleaning Solution

Pour one cup of hot water into a small bowl.

Add two to three drops of dishwashing liquid.

If you are cleaning multiple pieces of jewelry, double or triple the solution, and pour it into additional small bowls. Each bowl should have only one or two pieces of jewelry to prevent accidental scratching.



Soak the Pieces and Brush Away Grime

Add the jewelry to the solution and allow it to soak for at least 20 minutes or until the water cools.

Use a soft toothbrush to gently brush away any debris trapped in jewelry. Slowly brush the front, back, and sides of the piece.

Rinse and Buff to a Shine

Empty the bowl and refill it with cool water to rinse the jewelry. Do NOT hold the jewelry under a running faucet or your treasure might go down the drain!

Use a lint-free microfiber cloth to dry the jewelry.

A jeweler's cloth can be used to remove tarnish, polish, and buff metal components to a shine.

How to Make and Use a Homemade Jewelry Metal Polish

While gold and platinum don't tarnish, oxidation or tarnish can darken silver, copper, and brass jewelry. You can remove that tarnish with homemade metal polish.

What You'll Need

Equipment/Tools

Microfiber or cotton cloth

Jeweler's polishing cloth

Soft-bristled toothbrush

Materials

Warm water

Baking soda

Distilled white vinegar or lemon juice

Small glass bowl

Instructions

Make a Polishing Paste

In a small bowl, mix two tablespoons of baking soda and one tablespoon of distilled white vinegar or lemon juice.

When the fizzing stops, dip a damp cloth in the paste and spread it over the metal. Allow it to sit on the metal for 30 minutes or until it dries.

Rub, Rinse, and Buff

Dampen a clean soft cloth and gently rub the surface of the metal in small circles to remove the tarnish.

Fill a bowl with water and rinse away the polishing paste.

Use a soft toothbrush to remove any paste that is stuck in the crevices of the jewelry and rinse again.

Buff with a dry microfiber or jeweler's cloth to a high shine.

Tips to Keep Your Jewelry Clean

Put on jewelry last after applying makeup, lotions, perfumes, or hair spray.

Remove jewelry when bathing if bath products contain moisturizers that cling to surfaces.

Do not wear jewelry in a chlorine-treated hot tub or swimming pool.

Wear gloves or remove rings when gardening or cleaning.

Use a soft cloth or jeweler's cloth to wipe away smudges and body soil after each wearing.

Store jewelry pieces separately in a soft, cloth bag to protect them from scratches caused by other pieces in your jewelry box.

Store silver jewelry in anti-tarnish cloths or bags that help prevent air from darkening the surface.

Don't keep jewelry in a damp bathroom. Use chalk or silica bags when storing jewelry to help absorb moisture that speeds up tarnish development.



