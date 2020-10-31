“What is architecture’s potential to address homelessness in Ontario?”

That’s the question Christopher Baziw tasked himself with answering when completing his master’s thesis at Laurentian University’s McEwan School of Architecture.

Baziw, who is originally from southern Ontario, began volunteering at the Elgin Street Mission after he moved to Sudbury to complete his undergraduate degree.

For about six years, he volunteered at the Samaritan Centre weekly while working towards his bachelor’s and eventually Master’s degree in professional architecture.

“By the time I got around to doing my thesis, I knew I wanted to research homelessness and look at the community I was familiar with,” he said.

“I looked at homelessness not just as the physical phenomenon of lacking a home, but as a social and legal state. Homelessness isn’t just about lacking a roof. It’s also about lacking acceptance in a city, lacking proper bylaws, and things like that. The interesting thing with architecture is that it also isn’t just a physical roof – it plays a role in the social makeup of a city.”

His thesis project explored homelessness as a state of exclusion and he considered the implications of hostile architecture (tall fences and spikes, for example), existing prejudice and stereotypes, and how architecture can help make social services more accessible to vulnerable populations.

It culminated in a design proposal for a new development on the old Ledo Hotel property.

Baziw defended his thesis (successfully) in May – and about five months later, a Sudbury-based private sector group called Le Ledo Inc. announced its intention to purchase and redevelop the exact same site.

“What struck me was that I had kind of foreseen the potential of that site to be redeveloped with what’s being planned for downtown Sudbury right now. That was part of the reason that I chose that site for my thesis proposal,” said Baziw.

“To see the private sector take on the potential of that site – they see commercial potential, condo potential, office potential, that kind of thing. Compare that to the social potential I saw in the site to help marginalized communities – it was just interesting to see a different take on it.”

In an announcement made on Oct. 5, Le Ledo Inc. proposed a 150,000-square-foot development on the 0.6-acre site that is bordered by Van Horne, Shaughnessy, and Elgin streets.

The location would be transformed into a commercial development featuring a three-storey brick and glass building across the site overlooked by a 14-storey copper and glass tower.

At $40 million, the plan would become the largest private investment in downtown Sudbury, according to the group.

As part of their plan, Le Ledo Inc. said that they are going to provide $150,000 to a local social services agency to assist with “outreach activities.” The group’s spokesperson Chris Tammi said that the funds could be used to help the current tenants relocate.

Since the proposed development was announced, there were some questions posed by members of the community in terms of whether Le Ledo Inc.’s approach would be sufficient.

Baziw, for example, said that it struck him as a “hands-off approach.”

“It’s sort of a way of acknowledging the social potential of the site and then saying deal with it, just not on our property,” he said.

The executive director of the Samaritan Centre across the street doubted how far that money would really go.

“It might seem like a lot of money, but that won’t go very far. It’s really hard to get a landlord to take a chance on the clients we serve at the Samaritan Centre,” said Lisa Long.

“To displace someone, there’s a human cost to that. There’s a human cost to gentrification. It’s going to change the character of the neighbourhood. It’s going to change people’s lives.”

Since then, however, events have taken an unfortunate turn – all 13 of the Ledo Hotel’s residents were displaced after a fire broke out in a single unit on Oct. 25.

According to a city spokesperson, firefighters were able to extinguish the flames upon arrival, and nobody was hurt during the incident.

“However, while they were onsite, firefighters noted a number of safety issues in the building. As a result, an Ontario Fire Marshal Immediate Threat to Life Order was issued, requiring hydro be disconnected,” said Kelly Brooks.

Story continues