Homelessness 'inevitably' on rise as asylum seekers' time to exit hotels cut to seven days

Home Office is determined to cut £6m daily cost for housing migrants

Successful asylum seekers are being forced to quit hotels within seven days rather than 28 in a cost-cutting move by the Home Office that has angered more than 140 refugee groups.

Charities including the Refugee Council, Red Cross and Shelter say it is driving people granted asylum in the UK into “destitution and homelessness” because they do not have time to find a home or job, open a bank account or apply for welfare benefits.

The move, ordered by immigration minister Robert Jenrick, is part of an attempt by the Government to slash the £6 million per day cost of housing 51,000 asylum seekers in hotels.

Ministers have doubled the number of asylum caseworkers to speed up the rate at which applications are being granted and required more migrants to share rooms as part of an effort to reduce the overall cost of £4 billion a year and clear the backlog of 175,000 claims.

Immigration minister Robert Jenrick ordered the notice period to be cut from 28 days

However, in a letter to Home Secretary Suella Braverman and Housing Secretary Michael Gove, the 140 organisations said the change was causing “severe hardship for refugees”.

They warned it was also placing “unnecessary pressures” on local authorities who were struggling to find places to accommodate other groups including homeless UK families. “We are finding that local authorities have not been told of the new arrangements, meaning that they are not ready to respond quickly,” they said.

“The significant number of refugees already made homeless by this change is also placing huge pressures on the voluntary sector, including refugee hosting and housing schemes, and mainstream homelessness services.

“The demands are quickly becoming unsustainable. It is already inevitably leading to increased rough sleeping, undermining government targets to end it.”

Charities want the decision reversed

The groups urged the Government to reverse the decision, return to 28 days and work towards increasing the time to 56 days given the Homelessness Reduction Act recognised that this amount of time was necessary in order to find accommodation.

A Home Office spokesman said: “The pressure on the asylum system has continued to grow, with hotel accommodation costing an unacceptable £6 million a day.

“We encourage individuals to make their onward plans as soon as possible after receiving their decision, whether that is leaving the UK following a refusal, or taking steps to integrate in the UK following a grant.

“We are also modernising the asylum system, increasing productivity by simplifying and digitising processes, and recruiting record numbers of asylum decision-makers, with 40 per cent more in post compared to the start of December 2022.”