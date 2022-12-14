Homeless program funding ending soon

Funding will soon end for a program that helped house families, seniors, young people trying to turn their life around, and people who just could not find a place to live with their salary.

Paramedics had taken over the room Josh Smith used as a makeshift office at the Countryside Motel on Egremont Drive, about a five-minute drive north of Strathroy past the 402 in Adelaide Metcalfe.

Smith, the Middlesex County Library community navigator, explained at least one emergency medical service worker was paying visits on Tuesdays for the last couple months to provide medical support to those who were finding emergency shelter at the motel.

“Checking blood pressure, general symptoms, maybe he’ll hand out some general over-the-counter medication,” explained Smith.

“And there’s been times meeting with him has led to ambulance being called or going to the hospital for someone who was in a lot worse situation than they originally thought until they met with (paramedic) Chris.”

Services have been provided and grown to get people back in their own homes since the Social Service Relief Fund came into effect early during the Covid-19 pandemic in March 2020.

Hotels were chosen because of health restrictions requiring everyone to keep their distance. At that time the program was also in Strathroy, but is now only in nine hotel rooms and brings in people from all over the county.

The Province has invested over $1 billion in this program to help with the effect Covid had on the homeless and service providers. But now it is in its fifth and, as of right now, final phase. Scheduled to end Dec. 31, Winser said the County has been able to stretch its funding with help from the City of London’s Homeless Prevention Program to last to March 21.

The program has evolved over time to become a more and more collaborative effort. The County of Middlesex, City of London, Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA), various addictions and social service agencies, local churches, and most recently the Middlesex-London Paramedic Service have teamed up to make this project a success that has now helped hundreds of people — over 160 individuals and families, according to County social services manager Joe Winser.

With more people on the waiting list than are currently using the program, there is an emphasis on this hopefully being a temporary step towards housing independence. People can only stay for two months.

“Our intent is to get people housed as soon as we can, and if we can’t get them housed at least provide them some stability supports to be able to find the resources on their own,” said Winser.

“It needs to be an all hands on deck kind of deal because it’s too big for any organization to handle all themselves,” said Smith.

That is because a lot goes into living day-to-day: food, medicine, addiction services, mental health assistance, getting young kids to school (there were more children than adults at one point), getting GEDs, rides to London and Strathroy for appointments or jobs (many work full time), and finding a home.

And that is all without the homeless program itself having a home. Smith had his suitcase in hand, on his way to the library in Mt. Brydges. While he and the CMHA rotate visiting with those sheltering in the motel, the motel owners and staff are in charge over weekends and evenings. Both Smith and Winser sang the motel managers’ praises.

“But it definitely is unique; if we had our own space things would obviously be a lot different: we’d have complete control on how we operate the program… we have another party here to consider when we’re operating our program,” explained Smith.

He added that while taxi vouchers were offered, and some dared ride the 20-30 minutes over Highway 402 to Strathroy, the rural setting could also be a challenge.

But once health restrictions lifted, it also presented an opportunity to form a community of people from a wide variety of backgrounds who found themselves in a tough spot.

“They’ve got together and had potluck meals during Family Day weekend. That fenced-in area there, in the summer kids were playing there the whole time,” said Smith, pointing to a repurposed tennis court with toys scattered around a large toybox sitting against the fence.

“It’s really kind of cool to see people come together during hard times and trying to make things better for each other.”

And it is desperate for many out there.

“There’s a housing crisis right now where there’s basically no housing. And if there is housing, to individuals and families who we serve through social services — basically any low-income family — there priced out of the housing market and even rentals,” said Winser.

He gave the numbers: rentals are usually from a low of $1,000 to $2,500 per month. People receive less than $800 per month from Ontario Works for housing and basic needs.

Participants in the program must meet with CMHA, be actively looking for housing and, if they do not have a job, must be actively looking for employment.

All that hard work does not always pay off.

“Even after the full two months of intense work, getting housing is challenging right now. Depending on someone’s financial situation, almost impossible. So sometime we have to be just happy with the fact that we’ve offered them a safe place to live for a little while,” said Smith.

But even that is at risk of ending in March if new funding is not found.

Winser said applications to other funding pots have been made, but were unsuccessful.

“And I don’t think it’s unsuccessful in the fact that ‘oh, County of Middlesex you’re not doing this right,’ it’s more so there’s only a limited amount of funding so they have to pick and choose which programs they’re going to support,” said Winser.

Chris Gareau, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Middlesex Banner