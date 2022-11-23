Homeless pedestrian killed in early-morning crash on I-5 near downtown Sacramento

A pedestrian was killed early Wednesday morning on Interstate 5 near downtown Sacramento, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The driver of a Ford Mustang merging onto northbound I-5 from I Street just before 12:15 a.m. saw a pedestrian running east to west across the freeway, the CHP’s South Sacramento office said in a news release.

The Mustang driver swerved but was unable to avoid the pedestrian, according to the CHP. The crash propelled the pedestrian into the right shoulder of northbound I-5, where he was pronounced dead by Sacramento Fire Department personnel.

The driver, described as a 32-year-old Sacramento man, stopped at the scene and waited for authorities, the CHP news release said. Arriving officers determined the driver was not impaired. No arrests were made.

The victim is believed to be a homeless man of unknown age, according to the CHP. His identity will be released by the Sacramento Conty Coroner’s Office pending notification of family.