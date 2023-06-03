‘Homeless’ man found dead in Croydon car park after being stabbed in the liver

Murder victim Ion Radu (Met Police )

A murder victim who was found stabbed to death in a car park in Croydon has been named by police.

Ion Radu, 46, was found lying on the floor with a stab wound in Homelands Drive at 9.24am on Thursday.

A concerned member of the public alerted the police after finding his body unresponsive.

Officers rushed to the scene and Ion was later confirmed dead.

Detective Sal Minhas, who is the leading the investigation, said: “I am very keen to hear from anyone who saw Ion in the 48 hours before he died.

“We think that Ion may have been homeless, and potentially vulnerable. We think he was a familiar face in the area, and may have engaged with local people.

“Did you know Ion? Did you see him recently, either on his own or in the company of someone else? If you spoke to him, was he worried or upset about anything?

“We are working to build a picture of Ion’s life and we need the public to help us. If you have information that you want to share, no matter how insignificant it might seen, please get in touch."

No arrests have been made. Enquiries are ongoing to trace any relatives.

A post-mortem examination gave cause of death as a stab wound to the liver.

If you have information please call Police on 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting 1924/01JUNE.

To remain 100% anonymous call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit Crimestoppers-uk.org.