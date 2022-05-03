Homeless man convicted in attacks, sexual assaults of women at Sacramento homeless camps

A Sacramento County jury on Monday convicted a homeless man who attacked and sexually assaulted women also living in homeless encampments along the American River Parkway, prosecutors said.

The jury found Layman McFadden, 40, guilty of rape by force, three counts of oral copulation by force, two counts of domestic violence, three counts of assault by means of force likely to produce great bodily injury, two counts of false imprisonment and making criminal threats, according to a news release from the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office.

The attacks and sexual assaults occurred from September 2019 through July 2021. Prosecutors said McFadden was homeless during that time and living in camps along the American River Parkway in Sacramento, where he assaulted three women also living in the homeless camps.

McFadden choked and raped a woman in September 2019, according to the District Attorney’s Office. Prosecutors said McFadden choked, assaulted and threatened to kill another woman in June 2021, and he choked, assaulted and sexually assaulted the third victim in the camps in July 2021.

The conviction included enhancements to his charges that found McFadden’s crimes involved great violence, cruelty, viciousness or callousness and he took advantage of a position of trust to commit the crimes against multiple victims, according to the news release.

Prosecutors said McFadden is scheduled to be sentenced May 31, when he will face a maximum sentence of 78 years to life in prison. Deputy District Attorney Kitty Tetrault prosecuted the case.

McFadden on Monday remained in custody at the Rio Cosumnes Correctional Center near Elk Grove. He was arrested by Sacramento Parks and Recreation Rangers last July.