Homeless man’s body found after apparent drowning in American River near Carmichael

A homeless man died after an apparent drowning in the American River near Carmichael on Thursday morning, authorities said.

The victim, described as a man in his 50s, reportedly fell or jumped into the river near William B. Pond Recreation Area around 5:20 a.m., Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District spokesman Capt. Parker Wilbourn said.

The man’s body was located around 8:45 a.m. after the district manned a helicopter search and the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office assisted with drones, Wilbourn said.

Fire officials said the body was found in the same general location along the river. William B. Pond is near Carmichael and Rancho Cordova.

The man lived in a homeless encampment along the river, according to Metro Fire.