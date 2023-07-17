Homeless in French city face €35 fines for loitering

Critics say the new legislation is 'anti-precarious, anti-homeless, anti-poor' - SerrNovik/iStockphoto

Homeless people in a French city are set to be hit with €35 fines for “loitering” under a new law slammed by critics as “anti-poor”.

Authorities in Angoulême, in southwestern France, say the legislation is aimed at fighting “abusive occupation of public space”.

The decree, which came into effect last week and will be trialled for a year, specifically singles out “the marginalised and their dogs” in pedestrian arteries, as well as young people who congregate in large groups.

It targets individuals or groups judged to be “generating nuisance that disturbs the tranquillity of passers-by or residents” and forbids people from sitting or lying down when doing so blocks “the circulation” of people or traffic.

It is not clear if any fines have been imposed as of yet, but the law has drawn swift condemnation from across the political spectrum, with detractors labelling it a “repressive” response to homelessness in the city.

‘Intolerable’

“In Angoulême a fine of 35 euros if you are ‘standing still’ or ‘sitting still’! Do we realise the level of delirium we’ve reached since Covid?!,” said Florian Philippot, the president of France’s hard-Right Les Patriotes party.

“This liberticidal climate must be fought,” he added.

Raphaël Manzanas, local opposition politician and a member of the hard-Left Angoulême En Commun party, also denounced the law, calling it “intolerable”.

“It is anti-precarious, anti-homeless, anti-poor,” he told local news website Charente Libre, adding the move was a “repressive response to a social problem”.

The League of Human rights non-governmental organisation meanwhile said it planned to challenge the Bill’s legality.

“It is a very classic decree which seeks to drive out the most precarious from city centres without them necessarily generating disturbances to public order,” said François-Xavier Corbel, the group’s legal officer.

The law targets individuals or groups judged to be 'generating nuisance' - Andia / Alamy Stock Photo

But local official Jean-Philippe Pousset defended the legislation, saying homeless people remained free “to beg” in the city, provided they do not create any public disturbance.

Mr Pousset, the deputy mayor in charge of security, told the Le Parisien newspaper the law was intended to remind the homeless, travellers and young people of “the rules of good manners and civility”,

This is not the first time Angoulême has sparked controversy over its treatment of homeless people.

In 2014, the city erected cages around nine public benches at the request of local businesses, who complained they were being used almost exclusively by intoxicated homeless people.

The move, which took effect over the Christmas holidays, caused a wave of national indignation, with critics condemning it as “inhumane”.

