Homeless Californians face new crisis: living outside in smoke-filled air

Susana de Sant’Anna hasn’t been able to take a full breath of air since about June 2015.

That was when she was hospitalized in San Francisco with severe sepsis, complicated by Lemierre’s syndrome – a rare infectious disease - and an abscess of the left lung. She underwent two lung surgeries, and in the two years it took her to recover, she burned through all her savings and became homeless. Sant’Anna has spent the last five years bouncing between shelters, transitional housing and friends’ couches.

Now, with wildfire smoke choking the city, fog for weeks on end and the lingering threat of a virus that affects the lungs, she spends her days hiding in a hotel room paid for by donations that she stretches by cutting back on food, knowing that just one breath of the smoky air outside could set her recovery back.

“They’re saying people like me with vulnerabilities need to be in a safe place, but I don’t have a home,” Sant’Anna said. “Now I have two hazards to face.”

Tens of thousands of Californians across the state have found themselves in circumstances similar to Sant’Anna: unhoused or housing-insecure amid a pandemic, struggling to breathe in a region cloaked in smoke. North of Los Angeles, the Lake fire has been burning in Angeles national forest since 12 August, tearing through 31,089 acres. Mid-August lightning storms ignited more than 900 wildfires in the north of the state that together have burnt through more than 1.5m acres (2,344 sq miles) and killed eight.

Though their encampment sits 50 miles south of the Lake fire, the ash that rained down upon 48-year-old Brooke Carillo and her community was so heavy that it weighed down their tents.

“It looked like little flakes of snow,” she said. “Living on the street, we get a lot of dust and dirt and soot already. It wasn’t the smoke that bothered us so much as it was the ash. It weighs down your tent. It makes things warmer in your cooler.”

The local fire department passed out masks to protect against the smoke and coronavirus, Carillo said. Farther north, however, other homeless communities were left to fend for themselves.

Even before the wildfires, houseless Californians were hampered by cuts to services in some jurisdictions, diminished operations at some shelters because of social distancing practices, and a dwindling of resources with businesses closed. At Carillo’s encampment in Chatsworth, a neighborhood in Los Angeles’ sprawling suburban San Fernando Valley, the unhoused residents have been forced to relieve themselves in bags and cups and toss them into garbage cans because there are so few restrooms open, Carillo said.

Smoke from wildfires obscures a view of the San Francisco skyline and the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge last month as seen from Oakland, California.

And in Sonoma county, unhoused residents found little relief when the wildfires hit. Smoke has clung to the region each fire season since the Tubbs fire tore through in 2017, displacing hundreds and killing 22. “Yet to this date, we don’t have a program in which the county administers PPE to folks on the streets,” said Marcos Ramirez, co-founder of Mask Sonoma, an organization that passes masks out to unhoused residents for protection from both the smoke and coronavirus.

With the LNU Lightning Complex fire – now the third-largest wildfire in California history – burning through parts of the county, prompting widespread evacuations, many homeless people were left behind, Ramirez said. As the Russian River community of Guerneville vacated, advocates like Ramirez got reports of unsheltered individuals wandering the empty streets, wondering where everyone had gone. “There was no concerted effort to get those folks off the street, let alone effort to get PPE to them,” Ramirez said.

