Homefield launches vintage Penn State apparel for one of sports’ ‘most iconic brands’

Homefield is an officially licensed collegiate apparel brand that has drawn a great deal of buzz on social media.

The clothing company announced the addition of vintage Penn State apparel at 6 p.m. Sunday as a part of its “Big New Saturday” campaign, kicking off on Aug. 13 at noon.

“Penn State is one of the most iconic brands in all of sports, not just in the college ranks,” Homefield Co-Founder and CEO Connor Hitchcock said via email. “We’re incredibly excited to partner with the University and for the opportunity to launch a thoughtful, officially-licensed Penn State collection with vintage designs.“

Homefield keeps track of each school’s success on launch day. Florida has the largest launch of all-time, according to the website. Penn State could challenge Florida with the largest alumni association in the country with more than 173,000 members.