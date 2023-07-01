Homefield Apparel releases new Kentucky shirts. Here’s how you can get one.

Just a few weeks after releasing T-shirts celebrating the annual high school basketball series between Indiana and Kentucky, the same collegiate apparel company is again releasing items that should draw the eye of those in the Bluegrass State.

Homefield Apparel — an Indiana-based company that licenses collegiate sports logos and sells everything from T-shirts and hats to stickers and pennants — released several new T-shirts and other merchandise as part of an update to its UK apparel line.

The new Kentucky collection, which had been teased by Homefield for nearly a week, was released Saturday morning.

The 12-piece collection includes several apparel items with references to the eight national championships won by Kentucky’s men’s basketball teams.

Additionally, the collection features items referencing Big Blue Madness — the annual preseason kickoff event for the men’s and women’s basketball teams — as well as general UK branding.

Also part of the collection is a pair of Kentucky-branded sweatpants, complete with the old-school “Power K” logo. Several retro, alternate logos are highlighted in the new UK collection, which is a calling card for Homefield’s wide-ranging college attire.

The Kentucky apparel available at Homefield — which includes women’s specific and youth specific items — ranges in price from $34 to $94.

Homefield sells merchandise for dozens of colleges nationwide and several local schools, including Indiana, Kentucky, Louisville and Western Kentucky.

On Saturday, Homefield also released new collections for fellow SEC schools Arkansas and Georgia.