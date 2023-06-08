Homefield adds licensed vintage North Texas Mean Green apparel to online store

Homefield offers vintage sports apparel for more than 150 colleges on its website, and now, University of North Texas gear is available.

The store offers nine products on its website: a hoodie, two long-sleeve options and six different T-shirts. Colors range from North Texas’ primary green to black, white, cream and gray. Most feature a throwback variation of “Scrappy the Eagle,” the Mean Green’s athletics mascot since 1922.

Some items also feature the school’s fight song, “Fight, North Texas,” and another pays tribute to North Texas’ basketball arena, nicknamed “The Super Pit.”

In 2023, the Mean Green men’s basketball team won the National Invitation Tournament.