#HomeCouture is the gloriously extra DIY trend taking over Instagram right now
If there's one positive thing to come out of this whole staying home business, it's the relatable af hashtags trending on social media. First there was #DressUpFriday, and now we have an all-week-long corker, #HomeCouture. Yup, people around the world are coming together for the most random but heartwarming reason: craving an occasion to wear something other than tracksuits.
It all started when George Serventi (@skipdin) took to Instagram to share his recreation of a Comme Des Garçons runway look using bin bags:
🚨CATEGORY IS: #HomeCouture 🚨Recreate your fave runway/red carpet look 💃 with whatevs you have lying around the house 🏠 and upload using the hashtag #HomeCouture 🌀(tagging moi ofc) to join in the wholesome fun! 🙋♀️ Think scouring pad ball gowns, toilet roll palazzo pants and saucepan facinators...🤠 Because in the words of Fifth Harmony we CAN work 👏 from 👏 HOME!! 🏠🎉 (Look inspired by Comme Des Garçons AW15 show) #WFH #AloneTogether #StayHome
A post shared by George Serventi (@skipdin) on Mar 27, 2020 at 3:30pm PDT
"🚨CATEGORY IS: #HomeCouture 🚨Recreate your fave runway/red carpet look 💃 with whatevs you have lying around the house 🏠 and upload using the hashtag #HomeCouture 🌀(tagging moi ofc) to join in the wholesome fun! 🙋♀️ Think scouring pad ball gowns, toilet roll palazzo pants and saucepan facinators...🤠 Because in the words of Fifth Harmony we CAN work 👏 from 👏 HOME!! 🏠🎉 (Look inspired by Comme Des Garçons AW15 show) #WFH #AloneTogether #StayHome"
A riff of 'Haute Couture' - the most extra fashion week of all - '#HomeCouture' encourages folks to get crafty with items they have lying around the house.
Another favourite of ours? When George challenged himself to recreate a hot pink Molly Goddard couture dress, the kind worn by Rihanna, using pink tissue paper:
ORGANISED FUN: Killing Steve 🔪💣 in @mollygoddard AW19 for #HomeCouture 🤡💖💅
A post shared by George Serventi (@skipdin) on Mar 31, 2020 at 5:43am PDT
Of course, it wasn't long before the rest of Instagram decided to get in on the crafty fun, and the results are amazing.
Here's another savvy use of bin bags:
“I don’t speak Italian, but I do speak Moschino”. Essa é a minha contribuição para o #HomeCouture, iniciativa do londrino George Serventi (@skipdin) para essa quarentena. . A proposta é recriar momentos toscos das passarelas: “É para nos unir online, já que não podemos nos encontrar pessoalmente. É uma oportunidade de sermos criativos e celebrarmos nossos momentos fashion favoritos com humor”, ele disse em entrevista a Vogue. . A ideia surgiu depois do anúncio do cancelamento da Semana de Alta Costura de Paris, que seria em junho desse ano. . Apesar do desafio ser, oficialmente, voltado pra Alta-Costura, têm muitos momentos do “ready-to-wear” que são ótimos pra entrar na brincadeira. O look que escolhi é da @moschino, da coleção de outono-inverno 2017. . O @jeremyscott traz sempre um tom provocador e divertido para as coleções da #Moschino; por isso achei super na vibe da #HomeCouture. É a moda que temos por enquanto, quarenteners 🤪
A post shared by Guilherme (@guibeauharnais) on Apr 5, 2020 at 3:17pm PDT
And don't even get us started on this cardboard situation:
Профессиональный фешн-мемолог @skipdin запустил в инстаграме флешмоб #HomeCouture, в рамках которого люди воссоздают луки с показов из подручных материалов. Смеюсь и восторгаюсь, особенно восхищает бумажное платье Molly Goddard.
A post shared by ktradeStyle (@ktradestyle) on Apr 5, 2020 at 3:05am PDT
Damn, this one's practically identical to the OG:
I’m rocking a shawl as an asymmetric draped skirt and layered a crocheted shirt over an ivory turtle neck to replicate this gorgeous Alexander McQueen look. My “purse” is actually a ball of roses I used as decor at my wedding!
A post shared by Brittney (@bizarrebazaarbybrit) on Apr 2, 2020 at 6:26am PDT
I am so here for this duvet chic:
Day three of my hotel room quarantine, might as well do some #homecouture with my bedsheets. @skipdin
A post shared by Neoliberal Arts London (@neoliberalarts) on Apr 3, 2020 at 7:55pm PDT
One word: iconic.
💐🌸Moschino Spring 2018 vs. @byn.raw Spring on balcony 💐🌺 #homecouture challenge inspired by @skipdin #headathome #gigiwho?
A post shared by Second Year HEAD Fashion (@coolheadstudents) on Apr 3, 2020 at 8:47am PDT
This hashtag really is the gift that keeps on giving:
Rick Noway - Ready-to-stayhome - look 37 // by @_titiitiii_ #homecouture challenge inspired by @skipdin #headathome
A post shared by Second Year HEAD Fashion (@coolheadstudents) on Apr 3, 2020 at 8:15am PDT
Here's one for the more daring souls:
@skipdin wants to see you recreate your favourite runway/red carpet look using what you have #homecouture. If anyone asks our #wfh ensemble is actually an interpretation of Viktor & Rolf FW 2005 (think duvet dress.)
A post shared by 1 Granary (@1granary) on Mar 31, 2020 at 7:04am PDT
Pure. Gold.
High fashion at home💋 Being constantly at home in quarantine, inventing new entertainments for yourself is not easy. The author of the humorous fashion website, George Serventi, launched a new flash mob on his Instagram profile - #HomeCouture. The main idea of this activity is to create an image from the podium with improvised means and put the fruits of your labor on social networks with the corresponding hashtag, and, of course, at least something to occupy yourself at home. Высокая мода у вас дома😏 Находясь постоянно дома, на карантине, придумывать себе новые развлечения непросто. Автор юмористического сайта о моде Джордж Сервенти запустил в своем Instagram-профиле новый флешмоб - #HomeCouture. Основная идея этой активности – создать образ с подиума подручными средствами и выложить плоды своего труда в социальные сети с соответствующим хэштегом, и, разумеется, хоть чем-то занять себя дома. Подробности на сайте @style_of_eurasia_com #styleofeurasia #styleofeurasianeverstops #fashionblog #fashionmagazine #fashionista #homecouture
A post shared by Style of Eurasia (@style_of_eurasia_com) on Apr 2, 2020 at 2:29am PDT
Follow Natasha on Instagram.
Like this article? Sign up to our newsletter to get more articles like this delivered straight to your inbox.
You Might Also Like