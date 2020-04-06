HomeCouture is the gloriously extra DIY trend taking over Instagram right now

Photo credit: @coolheadstudents, @guibeauharnais - Instagram

If there's one positive thing to come out of this whole staying home business, it's the relatable af hashtags trending on social media. First there was #DressUpFriday, and now we have an all-week-long corker, #HomeCouture. Yup, people around the world are coming together for the most random but heartwarming reason: craving an occasion to wear something other than tracksuits.

It all started when George Serventi (@skipdin) took to Instagram to share his recreation of a Comme Des Garçons runway look using bin bags:



"🚨CATEGORY IS: #HomeCouture 🚨Recreate your fave runway/red carpet look 💃 with whatevs you have lying around the house 🏠 and upload using the hashtag #HomeCouture 🌀(tagging moi ofc) to join in the wholesome fun! 🙋♀️ Think scouring pad ball gowns, toilet roll palazzo pants and saucepan facinators...🤠 Because in the words of Fifth Harmony we CAN work 👏 from 👏 HOME!! 🏠🎉 (Look inspired by Comme Des Garçons AW15 show) #WFH #AloneTogether #StayHome"

A riff of 'Haute Couture' - the most extra fashion week of all - '#HomeCouture' encourages folks to get crafty with items they have lying around the house.

Another favourite of ours? When George challenged himself to recreate a hot pink Molly Goddard couture dress, the kind worn by Rihanna, using pink tissue paper:

Of course, it wasn't long before the rest of Instagram decided to get in on the crafty fun, and the results are amazing.

Here's another savvy use of bin bags:

And don't even get us started on this cardboard situation:

Damn, this one's practically identical to the OG:

I am so here for this duvet chic:

One word: iconic.

This hashtag really is the gift that keeps on giving:

Here's one for the more daring souls:

Pure. Gold.





