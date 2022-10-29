A homecoming stinker: Gamecocks lay egg, drop SEC home game to Missouri

Ben Portnoy
·2 min read
Joshua Boucher/jboucher@thestate.com

A black cat raced around the concourse at Williams-Brice Stadium pregame Saturday afternoon, but it was yellow and white-clad felines that gave head coach Shane Beamer’s squad fits.

No. 25 South Carolina (5-3, 2-3 SEC) watched its four-game win streak and — more than likely — its Associated Press Top 25 ranking go up in smoke courtesy of a 23-10 loss to Missouri (4-4, 2-3 SEC).

The loss marked the Tigers’ fourth-straight win in the series.

South Carolina’s fast starts of weeks past disappeared on Saturday. After scoring touchdowns in 13 and 14 seconds against Kentucky and Texas A&M, respectively, it took the Gamecocks 29 minutes to find points against the visiting Tigers via a Spencer Rattler touchdown scramble.

The Missouri defense that entered the weekend ranked sixth in the Southeastern Conference in rushing defense looked the part, holding South Carolina to 37 yards on 12 carries, or 3.1 yards per touch, through the opening half.

The Gamecocks had their chances.

Missouri kicker Harrison Mevis pushed a 21-yard field goal attempt left of the uprights on the Tigers’ first drive of the second half. South Carolina promptly marched 59 yards in 12 plays, settling for a 39-yard Mitch Jeter field goal to pull within a touchdown.

But for each inch USC gained, Missouri quarterback Brady Cook and a suddenly explosive Missouri offense shut the door.

Cook, who’d struggled for the bulk of the season, completed 17 of 26 passes for 224 yards — his second-best passing day of the season. Receiver Dominic Lovett, too, gave the Gamecocks fits, connecting with his starting quarterback for 148 yards on 10 receptions, three of which went for 21, 34 and 52 yards.

Missouri finished the night out-gaining South Carolina 367-203, good for the Tigers’ most yardage in an SEC game this year and their most against a Power Five opponent since last year’s win over the Gamecocks.

South Carolina celebrated plenty of milestones over the last month. It was ranked for the first time in four years. It earned the program’s first ever win over Texas A&M a week ago. The victory over Kentucky? Just USC’s second in nine tries.

A win Saturday would’ve gotten the Gamecocks bowl eligible in October for just the second time since 2012. Instead, it was a slow bleed toward the inevitable — a demoralizing loss that makes the dreams of a 7-2 or 8-2 start moot.

Next USC football game

Who: South Carolina at Vanderbilt

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5

Where: Commodore Stadium in Nashville

TV: SEC Network

