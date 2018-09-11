Homecoming queen wins football game, wins at life

Kaylee Foster, homecoming queen and football hero. (Via OSSD Pride Alert Facebook page)

Homecoming queen or football hero? Hey, why not both?

Here’s a great story from Ocean Springs, Mississippi: Kaylee Foster, a senior at Ocean Springs High School, won homecoming queen before the game, and then won a football game in overtime.

Foster, a kicker for the Ocean Springs Greyhounds since last year, was named homecoming queen before the game last Friday night, and then switched into her football uniform and joined the team for its homecoming game against George County.

She went on to kick two field goals and an extra point in overtime to help Ocean Springs win 13-12. Not a bad night’s work.

Coming into the game, Foster, also a soccer player, was a perfect 11-for-11 on extra points, and hit a 42-yard field goal. It’s safe to say this was her most memorable game of her career.



____

