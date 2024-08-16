Homecoming for Olympic heroes in Newtownards

Olympic gold medal winners Rhys McClenaghan and Jack McMillan are receiving a heroes' welcome in Newtownards as the town toasts their success on Friday.

Ten athletes from Ards and North Down competed at this year's Summer Olympic Games in Paris.

Crowds are gathering in the County Down town's Conway Square to celebrate their achievements.

Shops and businesses in Newtownards have been showing their support for the games with a number of sporting-themed window displays.

BBC News NI's Claire Graham reported there was a carnival atmosphere at the event, with jugglers and jesters on stilts entertaining those gathered.

McClenaghan, from Newtownards, completed gymnastics' "Grand Slam" after winning pommel horse gold for Team Ireland at the Paris Olympics.

He told BBC News NI he was delighted to bring back the Olympic gold medal.

Jack McMillan also received a gold medal at the Olympics in Paris [BBC]

He said he took on the responsibility of inspiring another generation of people young and old.

“I show that this journey has many bumps on the road and it is never plain sailing,” he said.

“I show the failure as well.

“I make sure that everyone is disappointed with me, then also when it goes right, they are celebrating with me too.”

McMillan, who developed his talents at Bangor Swimming Club, helped Team GB retain their Olympic 4x200m freestyle relay title, after racing in the heats, although he was not selected to swim in the final.