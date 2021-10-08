Homecoming for Air India as Tata Sons Wins Bid for National Airline

The government of India on Friday, 8 October, announced that Tata Sons has emerged as the winning bidder for Air India at a bid of Rs 18,000 crore.

The government said that the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs had instituted Air India Specific Alternate Mechanism which identified the winning bidder for the national airline.

(This is a developing story. It will be updated.)

. Read more on Hot News by The Quint.Homecoming for Air India as Tata Sons Wins Bid for National AirlineLakhimpur | 'He Is Innocent': MoS Misra, After Son Ashish Skips Police Summons . Read more on Hot News by The Quint.